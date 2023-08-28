Jackson team wins football challenge

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Scott Smith prepares to leap over the competition in the long jump at the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Scott Smith prepares to leap over the competition in the long jump at the Carolina Panthers Salute to Service Boot Camp at the Bank of America Stadium, Aug. 12. see less | View Image Page

When Staff Sgt. Scott Smith was notified that the 165th Infantry Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. John Blyler was asking about him, he was initially confused.

“I had no idea what it was about,” Scott said. “I thought I was in trouble for a second.”

He wasn’t in trouble, but Blyler was checking to see if he was the right Soldier for a very unique job.

A few days later, Smith found out he was selected as one of 100 service members in the Southeast region to participate in the Carolina Panthers’ Salute to Service Boot Camp. When he was notified, he couldn’t contain his excitement.

“I’m like a big kid … It was like a kid in a candy shop,” he said. “I was so ecstatic.”

Originally, Smith wasn’t sure what he was volunteering for, but said he wanted to volunteer because he enjoys playing sports and participating in physical activities.

“I just knew it was a physical event,” he said. “I thought it was more like a workout.”

Instead, Smith and four other Soldiers from Fort Jackson were bused to the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, Aug. 12. They were able to watch the Panthers players practice, meet them and then they received a training opportunity like no other.

“Then we went inside and completed the Combine, which was five events,” Smith said. “We did the three-cone agility drill, the broad jump, the wide receiver gauntlet, the 40-yard dash and the (quarterback) long toss … We also did a team-building event afterwards.”

The Fort Jackson team competed against five-person teams from nine other military installations and eventually tied for first place.

“We tied for first, so we all got the first-place prize, but they let me know that I had the highest score in each of the five events,” Smith said.

Through the fun and excitement, Smith said the most difficult part was just not allowing his inner child to take over and play football all day.

“I’ve always loved football, but instead of going to school, I dropped out after eighth grade,” he said. “So, the best part was getting recognized (for my talent).”

At the end of the competition, the winners received a football helmet signed by the Carolina Panthers, a football and a prize he plans to share with his best friend and “the best leader I’ve ever had, Sgt. 1st Class Sean Rowell” – two tickets to the Salute to Service Game, Nov. 5.