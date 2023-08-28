NAVSUP FLC Bahrain postal team installs Intelligent Mail Locker System to support customer quality of life

Photo By Margaret Algarin | NAVSUP FLC Bahrain recently installed an Intelligent Mail Locker System (IMLS), also...... read more read more Photo By Margaret Algarin | NAVSUP FLC Bahrain recently installed an Intelligent Mail Locker System (IMLS), also known as "smart lockers," to improve the quality of life for Naval Support Activity Bahrain customers. The IMLS program will offer additional convenience to its customers of an estimated 456 contactless weekly deliveries. Seventy six smart lockers of various sizes will allow dependents with packages to pick them up at their convenience during the day. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. (Photo by Naval Support Activity Bahrain Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, BAHRAIN – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain recently installed an Intelligent Mail Locker System (IMLS), also known as “smart lockers,” to improve the quality of life for Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain customers.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Post Office located on NSA Bahrain services all stationed active duty and their dependents, contractors, and deployed personnel in the 5th Fleet Area of Responsibility. The NAVSUP FLC Bahrain postal team works diligently throughout the year to ensure all mail is processed for over 132 commands and homeported and visiting ships. More than 3.5 million pounds of mail is processed yearly.



The IMLS program will offer an estimated 456 contactless weekly deliveries. Seventy-six smart lockers of various sizes will allow dependents with single packages to pick them up at their convenience during the day. This will not create any additional costs for the customer.



"This advancement doesn’t come with additional costs for our customers, which remains our priority," said Tyrone Fearon, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain postal officer. "Despite the new system requiring a more detailed in-processing method, in the end, it will be monumentally beneficial for the NSA Bahrain customer community."



The postal team will sort and input packages into the locker system when mail is delivered. Upon a package's placement into the IMLS, a QR Code will be sent to the recipient. With this code, either digitally on their phone or printed, customers interact with the service screen that opens their assigned locker. A noteworthy feature is that recipients will have a maximum of two weeks to claim their package, aligning with existing mail and parcel delivery guidelines.



Dependents receiving multiple packages can still conveniently utilize the parcel pickup window, ensuring the transition to this new system is as smooth as possible.



“We are proud to offer this new technology to our postal customers,” said Captain Alex Wallace, III, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain commanding officer. “FLC Bahrain is charged with supporting the Navy’s mission and quality of life for the warfighter. Our team embodies this messaging and holds itself to the highest standard.”



FLC Bahrain is the 31st location to install smart lockers across the NAVSUP Enterprise. During the past few months, the postal team has worked closely with numerous parties, including the NAVSUP Headquarters team, to coordinate the installation of the IMLS Program.



"We are proud of the FLCB Postal Team embracing technology and ensuring site readiness completed to allow the installation of Intelligent Mail Lockers providing customers 24/7 access to packages," said Dale Pinchart, NAVSUP Headquarters postal operations manager. “This was truly a coordinated effort between the NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Postal Team and SUP 0454.”



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics, and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup, and https://twitter.com/NAVSUP.