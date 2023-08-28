Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maneuver Center of Excellence earns accreditation

    FORT MOORE, Ga. – U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Quality Assurance

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Story by Alexander Gago 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    FORT MOORE, Ga. – U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Quality Assurance officials awarded accreditation to Fort Moore’s Maneuver Center of Excellence following a recent onsite training center accreditation visit to the post.

    “The Army accreditation process is conducted every three years and is a comprehensive assessment of a learning institution’s mission, staff processes, procedures, faculty, and curricula,” said Kevin Parker, MCoE Quality Assurance Program director. “The quality assurance process includes self-evaluations, leader interviews, in-depth document reviews, student focus groups, and training observations.”

    The Army accreditation process is comparable to the accreditation process that colleges and universities undergo and involves extensive reviews intended to hold their respective institutions to high-performance standards.

    “Maintaining Army accreditation is a significant achievement for our organizations because it demonstrates that in a changing world and challenging fiscal environment, the MCoE, Infantry School, Armor School, and the Henry Caro Noncommissioned Officer Academy continue to meet the Army accreditation standards of performance by providing a thriving learning environment ensuring [that] we continue to provide highly trained and educated maneuver Soldiers prepared to fight and lead now and into the future,” Parker said.

