NAVFAC Washington awards contract for replacement of Yard Patrol Craft Pier at Naval Support Activity Annapolis

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington awarded a $63,190,700 firm-fixed-price contract to McLean Contracting Co., Glen Burnie, Maryland, for the replacement of the yard patrol (YP) craft pier and quay wall at Naval Support Activity Annapolis, Maryland.



The work to be performed provides for replacement of YP pier in the YP basin and the non-functional wave screen at Naval Support Activity Annapolis. The updated pier will be comprised of a concrete main pier with attached concrete finger piers. Steel pipe monopiles will be used to define the slip limits and serve as mooring dolphins. The concept pier will include an independent wave screen that is constructed away from the pier. This scope includes the demolition and reconstruction of the existing quay wall where the YP pier meets the quay wall. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $63,190,700 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Work will be performed in Annapolis, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by July 2025. NAVFAC Washington is the contracting activity.

