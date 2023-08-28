Command teams emphasize 'People First' in wake of severe weather

Photo By Christopher Fletcher | Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Marc Austin (left) and Fort...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Fletcher | Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Marc Austin (left) and Fort Stewart Deputy to the Garrison Commander, Mr. Steve Hood assess storm conditions in the housing areas, Aug. 30 on Fort Stewart. The Garrison Command Team circulated the installation on Wednesday to assess storm conditions across the installation and in the housing areas, and visited with mission essential garrison employees to check on their quality of life conditions. (U.S. Army Photo by Christopher Fletcher) see less | View Image Page

Hurricane Idalia made little impact to Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield operations as the Category 1 storm hit the installation Aug. 30. Thankfully, the storm’s impact did not hit the as hard as anticipated.



The Category 4 Storm that hit south Florida rapidly downgraded to a weak Category 1 storm once it crossed the Florida-Georgia line. Fortunately, the installation and tenant organizations, to include the 3rd Infantry Division, were busy preparing ahead of the hurricane’s arrival.



On Monday the garrison command staff and division staffs were busy coordinating efforts to make sure life, health and property was safeguarded. Based on the senior commander’s direction and in coordination with the garrison commander a limited activation of the Installation Emergency Operations Center was hard at work by 8 a.m. Tuesday beginning the onset of three days of 24-hour operations.



“In preparation for Idalia to arrive to our area, the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security directed a level 2 activation in our EOC,” said Beau Bradley, Installation Emergency Manager. “The level 2 activation brings together a select group of personnel from the garrison to work diligently to provide an accurate common operating picture and offer support services to the garrison to make sure the installation remains safe and secure.”



Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield reduced installation services and manning to essential personnel only Aug. 30-31 to ensure the safety of Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians and their family members during the extreme weather conditions.



Soldiers prepared for Hurricane Idalia's arrival to Coastal Georgia by filling sandbags and preparing their facilities and equipment to withstand tropical storm and hurricane conditions.



Command teams circulated the installations to check on mission essential Soldiers and Department of the Army Civilians who remained to provide essential services leading up to the storms impact.



Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander Col. Marc Austin and Hood circulated the installation on Wednesday to assess storm conditions across the installation and in the housing areas and visited with mission essential garrison employees to check on their quality of life conditions. They visited with members from the DPTMS, Aug. 30 at the installation Emergency Operations Center on Fort Stewart and with Department of the Army Security Guards at one of the installation access control points.



“I am proud of our Garrison professionals every day,” said Steve Hood, Fort Stewart Deputy to the Garrison Commander. “It is in the instances of impending hazards where I transition from admiration to awe. They go above and beyond every time they are called upon to serve the Soldiers, Families, and fellow civilians at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield.”



The 3rd Infantry Division command team checked on Soldier's quality of life by visiting barracks complexes ahead of Hurricane Idalia's arrival to the Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield area.





“I am very proud of the garrison for the amount of work and preparation that has gone into building the confidence in ourselves and the community to ensure the care and protection of our Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians and their family members,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield and Commander and 3ID Commander.



Emergency operations continue through the major impact of the storm through Wednesday night and recovery efforts from Hurricane Idalia will begin Thursday morning.