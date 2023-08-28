Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A relic of USS Arizona arrives at Colorado Freedom Memorial

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Shaun Combs 

    Space Base Delta 2

    BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. --

    A piece of steel belonging to the USS Arizona from Pearl Harbor made its way to the Colorado Freedom Memorial in Aurora, Colorado, August 29, 2023.

    About 150 pieces of the USS Arizona have been distributed across the U.S. over the years, with the Colorado Freedom Memorial Center now housing the relic.

    A team from Naval Reserve Center - Denver joined Colorado Freedom Memorial at the Denver International Airport to receive the piece. United Airlines covered the shipment of the relic, which will be permanently housed in the new Colorado Freedom Memorial Center.

    The steel was transported via convoy to the memorial, and met by service members and civilians that support Buckley, to offer their respect and condolences to the ship and the members on board through a pass in review.

    Buckley as a whole stands to support our heroes and welcome them home.

    Pearl Harbor
    USS Arizona
    Air Force
    SpOC
    Space Force

