BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. --



A piece of steel belonging to the USS Arizona from Pearl Harbor made its way to the Colorado Freedom Memorial in Aurora, Colorado, August 29, 2023.



About 150 pieces of the USS Arizona have been distributed across the U.S. over the years, with the Colorado Freedom Memorial Center now housing the relic.



A team from Naval Reserve Center - Denver joined Colorado Freedom Memorial at the Denver International Airport to receive the piece. United Airlines covered the shipment of the relic, which will be permanently housed in the new Colorado Freedom Memorial Center.



The steel was transported via convoy to the memorial, and met by service members and civilians that support Buckley, to offer their respect and condolences to the ship and the members on board through a pass in review.



Buckley as a whole stands to support our heroes and welcome them home.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 18:15 Story ID: 452492 Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A relic of USS Arizona arrives at Colorado Freedom Memorial, by A1C Shaun Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.