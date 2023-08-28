Service members from local installations participated in the USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the UCHealth Training Center in Denver, Colorado, Aug. 29, 2023.
Throughout the day service members enjoyed exclusive access to watch the Broncos practice, participate in a skills competition and receive special giveaways.
During the football skills competition, ten teams of five competed in a variety of events used to evaluate NFL talent including a 40-yard dash, three-cone shuttle, broad jump, receiving and quarterback passing.
As the highest scoring team in the skills portion, the Schriever service members received free tickets to a Broncos game for the 2023 season.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 17:45
|Story ID:
|452488
|Location:
|DENVER, CO, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salute To Service Boot Camp, by SrA Brooke Wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT