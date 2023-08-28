Photo By Senior Airman Brooke Wise | Airman First Class Ajibola Olafos, 21st Medical Support Squadron Tricare operations...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Brooke Wise | Airman First Class Ajibola Olafos, 21st Medical Support Squadron Tricare operations personnelist, completes the receiving portion of a skills gauntlet during the USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the UCHealth Training Center in Denver, Colorado, Aug. 29, 2023. During the football skills competition, ten teams of five competed in a variety of events used to evaluate NFL talent. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Wise) see less | View Image Page

Service members from local installations participated in the USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the UCHealth Training Center in Denver, Colorado, Aug. 29, 2023.



Throughout the day service members enjoyed exclusive access to watch the Broncos practice, participate in a skills competition and receive special giveaways.



During the football skills competition, ten teams of five competed in a variety of events used to evaluate NFL talent including a 40-yard dash, three-cone shuttle, broad jump, receiving and quarterback passing.



As the highest scoring team in the skills portion, the Schriever service members received free tickets to a Broncos game for the 2023 season.