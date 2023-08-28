Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salute To Service Boot Camp

    Salute to Service Boot Camp

    Photo By Senior Airman Brooke Wise | Airman First Class Ajibola Olafos, 21st Medical Support Squadron Tricare operations...... read more read more

    DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Brooke Wise 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Service members from local installations participated in the USAA Salute to Service Boot Camp at the UCHealth Training Center in Denver, Colorado, Aug. 29, 2023.

    Throughout the day service members enjoyed exclusive access to watch the Broncos practice, participate in a skills competition and receive special giveaways.

    During the football skills competition, ten teams of five competed in a variety of events used to evaluate NFL talent including a 40-yard dash, three-cone shuttle, broad jump, receiving and quarterback passing.

    As the highest scoring team in the skills portion, the Schriever service members received free tickets to a Broncos game for the 2023 season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 17:45
    Story ID: 452488
    Location: DENVER, CO, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salute To Service Boot Camp, by SrA Brooke Wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Salute to Service Boot Camp
    Salute to Service Boot Camp
    Salute to Service Boot Camp
    Salute to Service Boot Camp
    Salute to Service Boot Camp
    Salute to Service Boot Camp
    Salute to Service Boot Camp
    Salute to Service Boot Camp
    Salute to Service Boot Camp
    Salute to Service Boot Camp
    Salute to Service Boot Camp

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Broncos
    Air Force
    salute to service
    Peterson SFB
    Schriever SFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT