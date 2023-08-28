PCF Unveils "Operation Forward March": A new initiative for the Army

Photo By Chris Gardner | Established in 1971 during the Vietnam War, the Personnel Control Facility (PCF) began...... read more read more Photo By Chris Gardner | Established in 1971 during the Vietnam War, the Personnel Control Facility (PCF) began as one of 21 facilities primarily processing Army deserters. Fast-forward half a century, the PCF has evolved, and today it continues to process deserters, but it also assists soldiers sentenced to over 120 days of confinement and punitive discharge see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (Aug. 29, 2023) — Established in 1971 during the Vietnam War, the Personnel Control Facility (PCF) began as one of 21 facilities primarily processing Army deserters. Fast-forward half a century, the PCF has evolved, and today it continues to process deserters, but it also assists Soldiers sentenced to over 120 days of confinement and punitive discharge — helping reintegrate them back into civilian life through their latest initiative, Operation Forward March.



When Soldiers are convicted, as a result of a court-marital, they have the right to appeal. As they await this appellate process, they’re placed on excess leave without pay. Josh Liscano, the PCF Deputy to the commander, shed light on this intricate process. “Once a Soldier is dropped from the rolls, we step in. Depending on circumstances, they might be processed through us or directed elsewhere. If a Soldier goes AWOL and they're permanent party, they generally return to their unit, barring those overseas,” he explained.



Currently, the PCF processes an average of five or six AWOL Soldiers weekly, with numbers often surging during holiday seasons. Beyond deserters, the facility also deals with Soldiers awaiting administrative separation after confinement but without a punitive discharge.

Diving deeper into an example, Liscano recounted a recent case. “We had a Soldier involved in an accidental death after a fight with a civilian. After serving his confinement period, he arrived at PCF, where a separation board was convened.”



Yet, transitioning to civilian life after confinement is has its challenges. Soldiers with minor offenses might find reintegration comparatively easier. However, for those with felonies — especially those stemming from violent crimes or sexual offenses — the road is considerably tougher. The PCF aims to bridge these gaps.



Liscano detailed, “We coordinate services, ranging from human resources to legal and supply, even involving Army Community Services, to aid these Soldiers. Ensuring accurate personal data, including addresses, is crucial as we’ll be sending their DD-214s post-discharge. We also guide them on any legal stages they might be unaware of.”



In particular, Liscano highlighted issues around equipment returns. “Soldiers sometimes leave equipment with designated personnel at their original units. We assist in tracking these, ensuring everything is accounted for and returned, preventing potential bills for the Soldier.”

Liscano emphasized that while at PCF, Soldiers are reminded of their ongoing military roles and responsibilities. “Despite past mistakes, they remain Soldiers until they receive their DD-214s. And even after confinement, they're eligible for various Army benefits. It's crucial they understand this,” Liscano added.



This understanding becomes the cornerstone of Operation Forward March, birthed in November 2022 after consultations between Liscano, PCF supervisors, and higher-ranking officials.



“Our guiding principle with Operation Forward March is clear: judgment is not our role. These Soldiers have faced their reckoning. Our responsibility is to provide direction, assuring them that irrespective of past mistakes, the Army stands by them,” Liscano stressed.

Success, in the eyes of the PCF and Operation Forward March, hinges on informed Soldiers. “The goal is two-fold: ensure our Soldiers are well-equipped with necessary information and maintain an open line of communication. Since the inception of this initiative, we've engaged with nearly 80% of the 115 Soldiers who've come through,” Liscano shared.



Concluding, Liscano said, “At the end of the day, we want each Soldier to know that they may have faltered, but they were never, and will never be, forsaken by the Army. And that’s a win for everyone involved.”