NMRTC, Bethesda Hosts Women’s Equality Day Celebration

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Bethesda's Diversity Committee held a Women's Equality Day Celebration in Memorial Auditorium, August 30.



Women's Equality Day is observed annually on August 26 to commemorate the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution in 1920, giving women the right to vote. This observance has grown to focus on women's continued efforts toward gaining full equality. The event served as a reminder of the importance of diversity and inclusion in all aspects of life and work.



In her opening remarks, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Asa Nobbee, Master of Ceremonies, said, "The event aimed to celebrate the increased representation and firsts of women in various career fields while reflecting on future opportunities to achieve continued progress."



The DOD honors the contributions of women serving in the military and celebrates the richness and diversity of their achievements.



Before introducing the guest speaker, NMRTC's command master chief, Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Josina Cato, reflected on the women who have made an impact on her personally and professionally throughout her career in the Navy.



"I first want to give thanks and gratitude to my mother," said Cato. "She signed the dotted line for me to join the Navy."



Cato recalled countless women who, throughout her career, have "contributed to and made me who I am.



Following her remarks, Cato introduced U.S. Navy Capt. Fredora Mcrae, the U.S. Navy's Diversity and Inclusion Officer, as the guest speaker.



Like Cato, Mcrae began with a reflection on women who have impacted her life and naval career, followed by encouraging the "phenomenal" women and men who advocate for women's equality to "change the narrative of conventional wisdom."



Mcrae's inspiring remarks centered around "know your value, and then add tax," a popular phrase she says "has existed for quite a while."



"This phrase means taking the time to really understand what makes you- you and realizing what you have to offer," shared Mcrae. "It also means believing in your intrinsic value as a human being and knowing you are worthy of respect, dignity, and acceptance from others."



Mcrae, who's been in the Navy 38 years, said the phrase she shares is about getting crystal clear on who you are and why you matter.



In closing, Mcrae's remarks, "Remember that history isn't made by cynics, critics or pundits, it is made by people who understand that the fight for equity is not about fitting into a space that was defined by someone else," encouraged women and men to make good trouble, create their own spaces and valuing their worth.



"Disrupt the status quo," said Mcrae. "Don't ever be afraid to roll up your sleeves, don your armor, and put yourself in the business of changing the narrative on conventional wisdom because it is not going to change on its own."



To motivate the women and men to continue striving for equality and excellence, Mcrae said "incredible women who made history before us, recognized their value and weren't afraid to stand up and fight."



The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer encouraged those determined to help make change in the future, to know their worth- add tax and be unapologetically bold.



"Those before us did it, and so can you."

