BGAD Police Officers Graduate Army Special Reaction Team Course

Photo By Willliam D. Ritter | Blue Grass Army Depot Police Officers Brandon Boggs (left) and Trevor Edmonson...... read more read more Photo By Willliam D. Ritter | Blue Grass Army Depot Police Officers Brandon Boggs (left) and Trevor Edmonson completed the U.S. Army’s two-week advanced law enforcement divisions Special Reaction Team (SRT) course. The SRT course is designed to train Department of Defense law enforcement servicemembers and civilians tactical response capabilities to resolve critical situations that otherwise exceed the training of traditional law enforcement personnel. see less | View Image Page

RICHMOND, Ky. August 30, 2023 - Two Blue Grass Army Depot (BGAD) Police Department Officers returned this week from the U.S. Army Special Reaction Team (SRT) course at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo. Officers Brandon Boggs and Trevor Edmonson completed the U.S. Army’s two-week advanced law enforcement divisions SRT course.



The Special Reaction Team (SRT) course is designed to train Department of Defense law enforcement servicemembers and civilians tactical response capabilities to resolve critical situations that otherwise exceed the training of traditional law enforcement personnel.



The SRT course focuses on close combat marksmanship, breaching methods, vehicle interdictions, room entry, and building clearing Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTP). The course uses extensive live-fire and force-on-force exercises to reinforce officers’ classroom training while instilling critical thinking in deploying SRT TTPs.



Upon the completion of the SRT course, BGAD’s officers were trained to evaluate and employ the ideal tactical response to resolve high-risk incidents, such as active threats, barricaded subjects, high-risk warrants, hostage situations, and law enforcement searches and raids, which require increased capabilities and specialized tactics by the officers.



BGAD’s Police Department is constantly training to provide excellent law enforcement and public service to the depot community. With these two new SRT-qualified Police Officers, BGAD’s Police Department has three qualified personnel.