HR Soldiers hone their skills through ‘Regulator University’

Regulations, promotions, casualty reports, and ad hoc queries are a few topics covered during Regulator University for the Soldiers of 510th Human Resources Company, 10th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, Aug. 22-24.



510th HR Co., composed of primarily human resources professionals, conducts a quarterly HR-focused course called ‘Regulator University,’ according to Chief Warrant Officer 2 Akeycia Arellano.



“Every quarter, we try to change up the topics, but our goal is to give Soldiers an idea of what they can expect when they go on to work in a battalion or brigade level (personnel) shop,” said Arellano, plans and operations chief for 510th HR Co.



As the HR subject matter expert of the company, Arellano added that its part of her duty to ensure these Soldiers are prepared.



“When you work in a shop, it’s full throttle,” she explained. “Soldiers come to the shop looking for answers, and not knowing is not a good excuse. I want these Soldiers to at least know where to look for the answer and who to reach out to if they can’t find it.”



Spc. Victoria Mangano, a human resources specialist with 510th HR Co., has participated in the past two ‘Regulator University’ courses.



“I enjoy the open discussions that ‘Regulator University’ allows us to have as a company,” said Mangano. “It allows me to learn about topics or situations I never thought about.”



Mangano, who has experience working at a battalion-level personnel shop, added that knowing basic HR functions is essential before working at any level of personnel shops.



“When I was in a (personnel) shop, we were constantly busy, and Soldiers expected us to know the answers or at least where to find them,” she explained. “Being in an HR company is very different than working in a shop, and it's nice that the company is taking time to get us the knowledge of the more technical side of our job.”

