Stuff Your Parents Never Taught You - Cobalt SPEAR Tire Changing Class

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Story by 2nd Lt. Nicholas Tavassoli 

    307th Airborne Engineer Battalion

    Private First Class Kelley from Bravo Company, 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion delivered a class on how to change a tire on a privately owned vehicle to fellow Paratroopers in the Battalion. This workshop was conducted as part of our Battalion SPEAR program (Supporting Paratroopers through Education, Assistance, and Response).

    This class was the first in a series of classes entitled “Stuff Your Parents Never Taught You.” Our SPEAR program has all sorts of both educational and leisure events for our Paratroopers.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 13:45
    Story ID: 452458
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US 
    Education and Training

    SPEAR
    HMinus
    AllAmericanEngineers
    IMaintainTheRight
    DevelopTomorrowsLeaders

