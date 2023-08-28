Stuff Your Parents Never Taught You - Cobalt SPEAR Tire Changing Class

Photo By 2nd Lt. Nicholas Tavassoli | Private First Class Kelley from Bravo Company, 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Nicholas Tavassoli | Private First Class Kelley from Bravo Company, 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion teaches a class on how to change a tire on a privately owned vehicle to fellow paratroopers in the Battalion. This workshop was conducted as part of our Battalion SPEAR program (Supporting Paratroopers through Education, Assistance, and Response). The class was part of a series of instructional classes entitled "Stuff Your Parents Never Taught You." see less | View Image Page

Private First Class Kelley from Bravo Company, 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion delivered a class on how to change a tire on a privately owned vehicle to fellow Paratroopers in the Battalion. This workshop was conducted as part of our Battalion SPEAR program (Supporting Paratroopers through Education, Assistance, and Response).



This class was the first in a series of classes entitled “Stuff Your Parents Never Taught You.” Our SPEAR program has all sorts of both educational and leisure events for our Paratroopers.