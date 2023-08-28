Private First Class Kelley from Bravo Company, 307th Airborne Engineer Battalion delivered a class on how to change a tire on a privately owned vehicle to fellow Paratroopers in the Battalion. This workshop was conducted as part of our Battalion SPEAR program (Supporting Paratroopers through Education, Assistance, and Response).
This class was the first in a series of classes entitled “Stuff Your Parents Never Taught You.” Our SPEAR program has all sorts of both educational and leisure events for our Paratroopers.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 13:45
|Story ID:
|452458
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stuff Your Parents Never Taught You - Cobalt SPEAR Tire Changing Class, by 2LT Nicholas Tavassoli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT