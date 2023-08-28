Echo Company, 307th AEB, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conducts its Change of Command Ceremony August 22, 2023. Capt. Craig Johnson relinquished command of the Spartan Company to Capt. Trinity Morris after conducting the "Passing of the Guidon" Ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2023 13:24
|Story ID:
|452456
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Echo Company, 307th AEB Change of Command Ceremony, by 2LT Nicholas Tavassoli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT