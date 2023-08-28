Echo Company, 307th AEB Change of Command Ceremony

Echo Company, 307th AEB, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conducts its Change of Command Ceremony August 22, 2023. Capt. Craig Johnson relinquished command of the Spartan Company to Capt. Trinity Morris after conducting the "Passing of the Guidon" Ceremony.

