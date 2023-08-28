Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Company, 307th AEB Change of Command Ceremony

    Echo Company, 307th AEB Change of Command Ceremony

    Photo By 2nd Lt. Nicholas Tavassoli | Echo Company, 307th AEB, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conducts its

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Story by 2nd Lt. Nicholas Tavassoli 

    307th Airborne Engineer Battalion

    Echo Company, 307th AEB, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conducts its Change of Command Ceremony August 22, 2023. Capt. Craig Johnson relinquished command of the Spartan Company to Capt. Trinity Morris after conducting the "Passing of the Guidon" Ceremony.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 13:24
    Story ID: 452456
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US 
    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Change of Command Ceremony

    TAGS

    spartans
    HMinus
    AATW
    AllAmericanEngineers
    IMaintainTheRight

