Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 307th AEB Change of Command Ceremony

Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 307th AEB, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conducts its Change of Command Ceremony August 24, 2023. Capt. Casey Trias relinquished command of Meuse Stick Company to Capt. Cliff Lockwood after conducting the "Passing of the Guidon" Ceremony.

