NAVFAC Atlantic Honors Andrew S. Haas as Employee of the Year

Andrew S. Haas, Supervisory Community Planner at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, has been honored with the title of NAVFAC Atlantic's Employee of the Year, a recognition that highlights his outstanding contributions to the organization. Mr. Haas, who has served the federal government for 15 commendable years, was celebrated for his remarkable dedication to his role and his unwavering commitment to excellence.



Haas' journey at NAVFAC Atlantic was marked by his instrumental role as a founding member of the NAVFAC Atlantic Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) Cell, representing Asset Management (AM), where he currently serves as AM's SIOP Lead. His exemplary leadership came to the forefront when he led a team of 20 multidisciplinary project managers and subject matter experts (SMEs) in scoping, reviewing, negotiating, and overseeing the contract execution of multiple studies, with a combined contract value of $39.5 million during fiscal year 2022.



Initially tasked with eight studies for Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) in fiscal year 2022, His leadership navigated the evolving mission requirements and increased resource funding, resulting in the award of an astounding 40 studies, 2 Area Development Plans (ADP), and the NNSY Waterfront Production Facility (WPF) at the Norfolk and Portsmouth Naval Shipyards (PNSY) by the end of that fiscal year. His collaborative efforts with NAVFAC Pacific Contracting led to the successful negotiation and awarding of 21 advanced planning studies and 1 ADP at NNSY, amounting to approximately $20 million. Furthermore, his involvement with NAVFAC LANT Contracting resulted in the negotiation and award of the NNSY WPF Study valued at over $3 million and 19 Advanced Studies and PNSY ADP totaling $16.5 million.



One of Haas' notable achievements was his ability to meet these additional requirements without any delays in the execution of Program Management Office 555's studies within the original timeline. His strategic decision to switch contract vehicles from a global contingency services multiple award cost-plus contract to a NAVFAC Atlantic indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity fixed-price contract translated into savings exceeding $3 million for the government.



Apart from his remarkable accomplishments in the field, Haas has dedicated his time to volunteering for numerous extended TDY assignments to support lower echelon commands. His humanitarian mission work in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, during Operation Unified Response - Joint Task Force Haiti in 2010 earned him the Joint Civilian Service Achievement Award and the Armed Forces Civilian Service Medal.



In addition to his SIOP responsibilities, Haas played a pivotal role in building up the Integrated Product Support (IPS) team in 2016. He became the go-to subject matter expert on surface warfare platforms and mentored new planners assigned to IPS. In a recent development in 2023, Haas was promoted to the position of AM41 supervisor, overseeing four senior planners while continuing his SIOP lead duties.



Haas' commitment to professional development is evident through his maintenance of certification with the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) and his active participation in annual planning conferences, including the Federal Planning Division, American Planning Association, and various local planning events. Additionally, he generously volunteers his time to NAVFAC Atlantic’s morale, welfare, recreation team known as the RECing Crew, contributing to the command’s team-building events.



Upon receiving the Employee of the Year honor, Haas expressed his gratitude and acknowledged the collaborative effort of his team, stating, "It was a surprise but feels great to be recognized. All the SIOP work wouldn't have been possible without a team effort though crossing disciplines and business lines."



Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo, Commander, NAVFAC Atlantic and Fleet Civil Engineer and Director, Fleet Installations and Environment, US Fleet Forces Command, praised Haas, saying, "Andrew’s achievements are nothing short of extraordinary, and his dedication to excellence is truly commendable. His pivotal role in leading complex projects and his unwavering commitment to NAVFAC’s mission exemplify the highest standards of service and management.”



Haas' journey, from earning a bachelor's degree in urban studies with concentrations in planning, public policy, and social change at Virginia Commonwealth University, to his 15-year career with NAVFAC, and being recognized as NAVFAC Atlantic's Employee of the Year, serves as a testament to his unwavering dedication and excellence in service.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 13:17 Story ID: 452448 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Atlantic Honors Andrew S. Haas as Employee of the Year, by Michael Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.