Forged in training

In the vast expanse of the United States Air Force the story of two men who embarked on their journey together from basic training to serving side by side on the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team stands out as a testament to the power of friendship and shared dreams.



Senior Airman Cameron Bowens, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team engines technician, and Staff Sergeant Cody Polzin, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team lead technician, first crossed paths on the sun-soaked parade grounds of Air Force basic training. From those early days of rigorous discipline and grueling physical training, a bond was forged that would carry them through their careers and beyond. Little did they know that their paths would converge again on the famed A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, showcasing the might and precision of this iconic aircraft.



The A-10C Thunderbolt II, often affectionately referred to as the "Warthog," is a legend in the Air Force arsenal. Renowned for its rugged design and exceptional firepower, the A-10C has played a crucial role in providing close air support to ground forces in numerous conflicts.



“I hadn’t seen Bowens much since basic training, we had been assigned to different units,” said Polzin. “Reuniting with him has been an amazing experience because I’ve had the opportunity to see how much growth and knowledge he has gained over the years.”



Serving on the demo team requires more than just skill; it demands an unwavering commitment to excellence, split-second decision-making, and a deep understanding of the aircraft's capabilities. This is where the bond between Bowens and Polzin truly shines. Their journey from basic training to becoming integral members of the demo team has been marked by shared challenges, triumphs, and an unbreakable friendship.



"We've seen each other grow – from timid trainees to skilled airmen. That shared history brings an extra layer of trust,” said Bowens.



Bowens and Polzin have become an inspiration to their fellow airmen, demonstrating that determination, teamwork, and a shared sense of purpose can lead to remarkable achievements. Their story resonates in a broader sense, underscoring the importance of mutual support and fostering connections within the military community.



“We faced challenges side by side and saw each other grow,” said Bowens. “Our teamwork is unmatched. Together, we've weathered challenges, celebrated victories, and built trust that only time and shared effort can create."



As the A-10C Thunderbolt II demonstration team wows crowds at airshows across the country, Bowens and Polzin stand side by side, embodying the Air Force's core values of integrity, service, and excellence. Their journey, from basic training to the A-10C Thunderbolt II demonstration team, reflects not only their personal growth but also the Air Force's commitment to nurturing the potential of its airmen.



“He and I have a bond that I think will last a lifetime,” said Polzin.



In an ever-evolving world, where technological advancements push the boundaries of aviation, the story of two men who embarked on their careers together, soared through challenges, and now showcase the remarkable capabilities of the A-10C Thunderbolt II, reminds us that the strength of friendship and mutual purpose remains a constant force in the unpredictable skies of life.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 Story ID: 452443 by SSgt Alex Stephens