Corps of Engineers schedules public meetings for flood risk management study in Tangipahoa Parish

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District has scheduled two public scoping meetings to present information and gather public input for the Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study.
The overall goal of the study is to identify and potentially recommend actions to manage flood risk to public safety and human life and reduce economic damages within Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. Over the next year, the study will begin to evaluate the full range of alternatives that could be reasonably considered for addressing flood risk problems within Tangipahoa Parish.
Two separate meetings will be conducted in Hammond and Amite City, Louisiana. The meetings will also be streamed simultaneously on the district’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/usacenola and available for a call-in listening option.
The meeting dates and times are:
Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at 6 p.m.
Amite Community Center
101 West Chestnut St.
Amite City, LA 70422
Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at 6 p.m.
Tangipahoa Parish Government Building
15485 West Club Deluxe Road
Hammond, LA 70403
Call-in information:
Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at 6 p.m.
1-844-800-2712
Access code: 2762 339 6055
Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at 6 p.m.
1-844-800-2712
Access code: 2763 854 8924
These meetings are a follow-up to the two pre-scoping open houses held in February 2023, and they are being held to give the public, interested parties and stakeholders another opportunity to provide additional input to help identify and evaluate flood risk management solutions to flooding in Tangipahoa Parish. In addition, this will give Corps of Engineers personnel a chance to expound upon the work they have been conducting throughout the study process.
Written comments and questions related to the Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study should be submitted to:
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
St. Louis District
Attn: Brandon Schneider, Project Manager
1222 Spruce Street, RM 4.100
St. Louis MO 63103-2833
Questions and comments also can be submitted by email to: tangipahoafs@usace.army.mil
Information about the Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study is available online at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District website: https://www.mvn.usace.army.mil/About/Tangipahoa-Parish-Feasibility-Study/
