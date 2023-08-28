Corps of Engineers schedules public meetings for flood risk management study in Tangipahoa Parish

Photo By Ryan Labadens | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District has scheduled two public...... read more read more Photo By Ryan Labadens | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District has scheduled two public scoping meetings Sept. 13-14, 2023, to present information and gather public input for the Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study. The overall goal of the study is to identify and potentially recommend actions to manage flood risk to public safety and human life and reduce economic damages within Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. Two separate meetings will be conducted in Hammond and Amite City, Louisiana. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District has scheduled two public scoping meetings to present information and gather public input for the Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study.



The overall goal of the study is to identify and potentially recommend actions to manage flood risk to public safety and human life and reduce economic damages within Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. Over the next year, the study will begin to evaluate the full range of alternatives that could be reasonably considered for addressing flood risk problems within Tangipahoa Parish.



Two separate meetings will be conducted in Hammond and Amite City, Louisiana. The meetings will also be streamed simultaneously on the district’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/usacenola and available for a call-in listening option.



The meeting dates and times are:

Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at 6 p.m.

Amite Community Center

101 West Chestnut St.

Amite City, LA 70422



Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at 6 p.m.

Tangipahoa Parish Government Building

15485 West Club Deluxe Road

Hammond, LA 70403



Call-in information:

Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at 6 p.m.

1-844-800-2712

Access code: 2762 339 6055



Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, at 6 p.m.

1-844-800-2712

Access code: 2763 854 8924



These meetings are a follow-up to the two pre-scoping open houses held in February 2023, and they are being held to give the public, interested parties and stakeholders another opportunity to provide additional input to help identify and evaluate flood risk management solutions to flooding in Tangipahoa Parish. In addition, this will give Corps of Engineers personnel a chance to expound upon the work they have been conducting throughout the study process.



Written comments and questions related to the Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study should be submitted to:



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

St. Louis District

Attn: Brandon Schneider, Project Manager

1222 Spruce Street, RM 4.100

St. Louis MO 63103-2833



Questions and comments also can be submitted by email to: tangipahoafs@usace.army.mil



Information about the Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana Feasibility Study is available online at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District website: https://www.mvn.usace.army.mil/About/Tangipahoa-Parish-Feasibility-Study/