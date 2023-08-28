The Thunder Over New Hampshire Airshow and Open House will be hosted at Pease Air National Guard Base, September 9-10.



The airshow is free and open to the public. However, every vehicle parking at the show is required to obtain a free or paid parking pass in advance.



The two-day airshow and open house will feature a wide variety of aerial demonstrations and ground displays, including the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration team, Vermont Air National Guard F-35A Lightning IIs and local aerobatic performer Rob Holland.



Attendees will also be able to walk through a NH Air National Guard KC-46A to get an up-close view of the 157th Air Refueling Wing’s primary mission.



Inspiring the next generation of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math leaders is a main theme of this year’s event. Two hangars and a portion of the air base’s ramp space will be occupied by displays showcasing the many opportunities available in STEM fields, both inside and outside the Air Force.



To learn more about the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House, and to reserve a parking pass, visit https://thunderovernewhampshire.com/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2023 Date Posted: 08.30.2023 10:22 Story ID: 452435 Location: NEWINGTON, NH, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pease to host airshow and open house, Sept. 9-10, by SMSgt Timothy Huffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.