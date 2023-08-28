Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pease to host airshow and open house, Sept. 9-10

    KC-46 performs at Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show

    A KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 157th Air Refueling Wing performs a low-level pass

    NEWINGTON, NH, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Huffman 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    The Thunder Over New Hampshire Airshow and Open House will be hosted at Pease Air National Guard Base, September 9-10.

    The airshow is free and open to the public. However, every vehicle parking at the show is required to obtain a free or paid parking pass in advance.

    The two-day airshow and open house will feature a wide variety of aerial demonstrations and ground displays, including the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration team, Vermont Air National Guard F-35A Lightning IIs and local aerobatic performer Rob Holland.

    Attendees will also be able to walk through a NH Air National Guard KC-46A to get an up-close view of the 157th Air Refueling Wing’s primary mission.

    Inspiring the next generation of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math leaders is a main theme of this year’s event. Two hangars and a portion of the air base’s ramp space will be occupied by displays showcasing the many opportunities available in STEM fields, both inside and outside the Air Force.

    To learn more about the Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show and Open House, and to reserve a parking pass, visit https://thunderovernewhampshire.com/.

