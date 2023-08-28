Honolulu District Commander thanks temporary emergency power team

Photo By Brannen Parrish | Lt. Col. Ryan C. Pevey, commander, Honolulu District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...... read more read more Photo By Brannen Parrish | Lt. Col. Ryan C. Pevey, commander, Honolulu District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers presents a coin to Anthony Cardona, the safety officer for the Honolulu District Power Planning and Response Team on Maui, Aug. 28. The USACE is working with local, state and federal partners on a mission assignment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in response to the Hawai’i Wildfires. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District Commander, Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey, thanked members of the Power Planning and Response Team for their contributions to the temporary emergency power mission on Maui during a huddle at the generator staging area, Aug. 28.



Pevey presented coins to eight power team members who made possible the installation, monitoring and support functions needed to bring 20 generators online through a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment that provided power for critical infrastructure after the wildfires on Maui.



“I’m very proud of our power team,” Pevey said. “Power, as we know with our ESF3 functions, is the first thing to go in in support of FEMA after an emergency. With this team it’s different. One, because it’s here in Hawai’i.

It really hits home emotionally. Second one is it’s a fire, which is very unique. We did Mawar a couple of months ago; that one was a typhoon. And so that’s more of the standard mission, here is the nonstandard. So, I’m just really proud of how they worked through some of the friction of that.”



Eleven of the 14 power team members are from Honolulu District. Albuquerque District, Charleston District, and the Emergency Enterprise Response Team, provided subject matter experts in safety, geographic information systems and communications.



Power PRT volunteers began arriving on Maui Aug. 11, and the full team was in place Aug. 13. The first generator was installed Aug. 14.

“It is my absolute privilege working with a team of professionals on Power PRT from Honolulu District and the district subject matter experts who volunteered and are providing their expertise during such a tragic time in support of people of Maui,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Maksym Zymin, mission commander, Honolulu District Power PRT.

Pevey presented coins to:



- Anthony Cardona, the safety officer from Albuquerque District



- Capt. Walter Dezir, the mission liaison officer from Honolulu District



- Emmanuel Padilla-Salinas, the logistician from Honolulu District



- Derrick McGee, the contract specialist from Honolulu District



- Kenny Kwan, a quality assurance specialist from Honolulu District



- Sheldon Nishina, a quality assurance specialist from Honolulu District



- Kevin Bontomasi, the communications specialist from the Enterprise Emergency Response Team



- Jon Runnels, a quality assurance specialist from Honolulu District



The Power Team continues to work with FEMA and local, state and federal partners in support of Maui and the Hawai’i wildfires response, and USACE is the lead agency tasked with ESF 3, which includes public works and engineering.