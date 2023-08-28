U.S. Cyber Command Expands Partnership Strategy at Annapolis Conference

Photo By Skyler Wilson | This year's Partnership Strategy and Security Cooperation Conference was held at the...... read more read more Photo By Skyler Wilson | This year's Partnership Strategy and Security Cooperation Conference was held at the Jack C. Taylor Conference Center on the Naval Academy of Annapolis, Maryland from August 8-9 2023. Nearly 170 attendees were present, doubling over last year's attendance that had 80. see less | View Image Page

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) recently concluded its second annual Partnership Strategy and Security Cooperation Conference from August 8-9 2023 at the Jack C. Taylor Conference Center on the Naval Academy of Annapolis, Maryland.



The strategic conference served as a platform for leaders from the Department of Defense, interagency groups, and cyber operators from the command's Cyber Operations-Integrated Planning Elements (COIP-E) to engage in direct discussions. COIP-E units, positioned globally, offer direct cyber support to U.S. Combatant Commands, joint forces, allies, and partners.



Brig. Gen. Robert Watson from Australia, currently on assignment at USCYBERCOM, emphasized the importance of innovative approaches to maintaining a competitive edge through integrated deterrence. He noted that the conference sparked new ideas on enhancing cybersecurity cooperation.



The discussions covered a range of topics, including updated guidance, best practices, lessons learned in building effective partnerships, and solutions to common security cooperation challenges. By the end of the conference, participants gained a deeper understanding of the various Combatant Commands (COCOMs) and actionable security frameworks for the cyber domain.



Navy Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, the director of Plans and Policy for CYBERCOM, highlighted the expansion of security cooperation efforts. These efforts have evolved from key leader engagements and information sharing to encompass subject matter expert exchanges, training, exercises, and strengthened multilateral partnerships. He emphasized the importance of integrating USCYBERCOM and COCOM plans for mutual benefit.

“We must integrate USCYBERCOM and COCOMs plans for our mutual benefit. We must integrate our campaign plans, regional plans, country plans, and roadmaps,” said Navy Rear Adm. Dennis Velez. “By working together, closely, by, with and through COCOMS, we will seek and together find solutions and resources through the enterprise so that we are able to accomplish our objectives.”



The three-day event saw a significant increase in participation, with 170 attendees this year, more than double the 80 participants from the previous year, and it featured panels, breakout sessions, and representatives from various departments, including the U.S. State Department, Defense Security Cooperation Agency, and six of the DoD’s geographic U.S. Combatant Commands. The first day saw a keynote from Navy Rear Adm. Velez and guest speakers such as Ms. Mieke Eoyang, deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Cyber Policy.



The subsequent days focused on partnering initiatives, challenges, best practices, and working groups centered on a round table with selected geographic combatant commands and service cyber components. The conference concluded with small groups presenting their products and plans to all attendees.



Rear Adm. Velez emphasized the importance of trust among participants, stating, "Trust in each other. Trust that we can and will work together to tear down the organizational, cultural, and other barriers that limit our potential in cybersecurity cooperation."



The conference underscored the importance of leveraging cyber capabilities, personnel, and partnerships to enhance the U.S.'s enduring advantage and support mission success.