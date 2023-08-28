Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Flotilla Three Stood Up at Port Hueneme

Story by Lt. j.g. Christopher Wellins



The U.S. Navy held a ceremony to establish Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (UUV) Flotilla Three (UUVFLOT-3) as a subordinate command to UUV Squadron One (UUVRON-1) at Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme, July 7, 2023.



“What we are doing now in support of unmanned vehicles is key to the future success of our great Navy,” said Cmdr. Timothy Rochholz, commander, UUVFLOT-3 in a speech during the ceremony. “We must accomplish the mission our commanders ask of us, deliver Orca to the fleet, ready to fight, as soon as possible—that is our charge.”



UUVFLOT-3 was established to support ORCA XLUUV initial operational testing and evaluation and follow on fielding and employment in support of combatant commander requirements. The U.S. Navy uses a diverse family of remotely operated and autonomous underwater vehicles to enable distributed subsea and seabed warfare. These platforms are outfitted with mission specific payloads capable of delivering scalable effects to include intelligence preparation of the operational environment and offensive mining.



The Orca XLUUV will serve as one of these platforms; it will be the first extra-large vehicle and the largest UUV in the U.S. Navy inventory. Orca will help keep sailors safe by performing complicated undersea mining operations that would otherwise be tasked to a manned submarine. Orca has a long-endurance capability, allowing it to operate autonomously for extended periods in challenging undersea environments.



“The Orca XLUUV will complement our submarines in the undersea domain, while reducing risk to our true asymmetric advantage, our Sailors,” said Capt. Jason Weed, commander, UUVRON-1 in his speech during the ceremony.



UUVFLOT-3 is the second subordinate command for UUVRON-1 and the U.S. Navy’s first XLUUV command.



“The mission ahead is a challenging one, and your team will set the course for all future XLUUV employment and mission sets,” said Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, in a naval message to UUVFLOT-3. “Tim, to you and your team in Ventura County, congratulations and welcome to the Pacific undersea combat force!”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 15:25 Story ID: 452397 Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Unmanned Undersea Vehicle Flotilla Three Stood Up at Port Hueneme, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.