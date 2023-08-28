Pacific Airlift Rally 2023 culminates with ‘remarkable spirit of camaraderie'

Photo By Senior Airman Jordan Smith | Participants of Pacific Airlift Rally 2023 stand for a culminating group photo at...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jordan Smith | Participants of Pacific Airlift Rally 2023 stand for a culminating group photo at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Aug. 19, 2023. Pacific Airlift Rally is a biennial, Pacific Air Forces-sponsored, multinational, humanitarian assistance/disaster response exercise involving the U.S., Philippines, and many other Allied and partner air forces at Clark Air Base and Basa Air Base, Luzon Island, Philippines, Aug. 14 through 18, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Smith) see less | View Image Page

The 14th biennial, multinational exercise Pacific Airlift Rally came to an end with a closing ceremony at Clark Air Base on Aug. 18.



Pacific Airlift Rally 23 was a humanitarian assistance and disaster response exercise sponsored by U.S. Pacific Air Forces and hosted by the Philippine air force at Clark Air Base and Basa Air Base, Philippines.



“Over the past five days we have witnessed the remarkable spirit of camaraderie and cooperation that defines this exercise,” said Philippine air force Maj. Gen. Joannis Leonardi B. Dimaano, commander of the Philippine’s Air Mobility Command. “In the heart of Clark Air Base …779 participants from Bangladesh, Brunei, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste, and the United States … have come together, united by a shared commitment to strengthening our defense capabilities and fostering regional stability.”



Pacific Airlift Rally 23 was held from Aug. 14 - 18 and included training, education, and exchange programs between the U.S. Air Force and their global partners to practice austere and expeditionary medicine, ground evacuation, in-flight emergency response, C-130 aircraft maintenance, base defense and force protection, chaplain services and military band operations.



“The thing that I think is the most important is the number of countries that are here, and all those countries are very like-minded - we believe in free and open regions like the Indo-Pacific,” said U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander. “We believe in countries having sovereignty and being able to decide what the future of your country should be.”



With the future in mind, Pacific Airlift Rally’s fourteen participant nations exercised a wide range of HA/DR capabilities while deepening integration, interoperability and shared bonds of trust. Pacific Airlift Rally 23 culminated in furthering cohesive force capabilities essential to maintaining stability, security, prosperity and ultimately, a free and open Indo-Pacific.