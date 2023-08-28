ROICC NNSY Team Recognized as NAVFAC Atlantic’s “2022 Team of the Year (Product & Service) – Gold” for Work on Flood Wall Project

NAVFAC Atlantic has honored a Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) team with the title of "2022 Team of the Year (Product & Service) - Gold" for their remarkable management and execution of the P653 NNSY Flood Wall Project. This extraordinary achievement, which saw the completion of the military construction project an incredible nine months ahead of the Contract Completion Date (CCD), is a testament to their unwavering dedication and meticulous attention to detail.



The honor was accompanied by praise from Rear Adm. Lore Aguayo, Commander of NAVFAC Atlantic and Fleet Civil Engineer and Director of Fleet Installations and Environment at US Fleet Forces Command, who said, "It brings me immense pride to commend William, Keith, and Michele. Their outstanding management and execution of the P653 NNSY Flood Wall Project not only underscore their unwavering dedication and meticulous attention to detail but also exemplify the remarkable synergy and collaborative spirit that epitomize the success of a cohesive team.”



The team's exceptional ability to collaborate effectively with various NNSY entities allowed them to modify the construction schedule, enabling multiple locations to be worked on concurrently. This strategic move ensured that operational impacts were minimized, culminating in the project's completion significantly ahead of schedule.



The project involved overseeing the excavation of over a mile of footings around the NNSY’s north dry dock area, a task fraught with potential challenges. However, the team's rapid engineering solutions and adept response to unforeseen conditions and changes to Shipyard operations resulted in a flawless execution with no significant incidents.



Perhaps the most significant achievement of this project is the comprehensive flood protection system it delivered, specifically designed to combat the effects of storm surge and waves. This system now safeguards the submarine dry docks and associated support facilities, extending protection to the 500-year floodplain.



The early completion of the project allowed NNSY to enhance their emergency management plans before the winter Nor'easter season, a crucial measure as they conduct overhauls on some of the nation's most strategically vital assets.



The NAVFAC team responsible for this remarkable success included key members, such as William House, the project's Construction Manager, who remarked, "I am honored to be part of the Gold Team and the partnership that was forged between the Contractor (MEB) and NAVFAC on the P653-Flood wall project. I don't think there was any challenge that could not be successfully overcome. Everyone, from leadership to laborers, exhibited a can-do spirit. It was a humbling experience."



Keith Pope, the project's Engineering Technician, emphasized, "Building relationships is essential in developing a high-performance team. I would give just as much credit to the contractor team. My personal goal on any construction contract is to resolve issues at the lowest level possible while keeping the chain of command informed. I'm not out there to point out contractor faults but to identify and resolve issues to deliver a project on-time, within budget, and safely."



And, Michele Friedlein, the project's contract specialist, added, "It's an honor to be recognized as a Gold Team member, and this project was a team effort. The Government and Contractor camaraderie made the floodwall project a success, and I was blessed to be assigned to the project."



The team's exemplary dedication and expertise have established a new benchmark for project management and execution, solidifying their well-deserved position as the 2022 Team of the Year (Product & Service) - Gold.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 15:03 Story ID: 452390 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US