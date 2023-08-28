NAS Jacksonville Closures Due to Hurricane Idalia

NAS JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Naval Air Station Jacksonville (NAS Jax) Commanding Officer (CO) is committed to the safety and the wellbeing of all personnel aboard the station, therefore, due to the deteriorating weather forecast relating to Hurricane Idalia, he is ordering the closure of NAS Jax to non-essential personnel beginning at 7 p.m. tonight, Aug. 29 through Thursday, Aug. 31.



Please continue to monitor the NAS Jacksonville Facebook page for updates when the station will reopen on Thursday.



The Visitor Control Center (Pass and ID office) will remain open until 4 p.m. today, Aug. 29. Yorktown (Main) Gate will be the only gate open on Wednesday.



Only mission essential personnel will have access to the station on Wednesday, Aug. 30 until the installation returns to normal operations. This day will be considered administrative leave for all civilian personnel assigned to the station.



All Morale, Welfare and Recreation facilities including the Child Development Center and Youth Activities Center will be closing today at 5 p.m. until the base is reopened.



All Naval Hospital Jacksonville outpatient clinics/services (including immunizations, pharmacies, lab, radiology), Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville, and Naval Branch Health Clinic Kings Bay & Mayport are closed Wednesday, Aug. 30 due to Hurricane Idalia. The estimated reopening time will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 however this could be later depending on the level of damage the base receives. If you have any type of appointment (or surgery) scheduled, staff will call to reschedule. Please check official Facebook pages for reopening schedules. The hospital emergency room is available for on-base emergencies. As always, in an emergency, call 911 or go the nearest emergency room.



The Call Center will also be closed on Wednesday, Aug 30 with an estimated reopening on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. however this could be later depending on the level of damage to the station.



The Nurse Advice Line is open 24/7 for advice and help finding urgent care at 800-874-2273 (by phone) and

www.mhsNurseAdviceLine.com (for chat and video chat).

Check www.TRICARE.mil/Disaster for updates on getting care and medication refills during the storm. If you have an appointment at a local hospital out-in-town, please check with them for their status.



Dewey’s will remain open to serve all military and civilians personnel who remain on station for storm support based on weather conditions.



Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) will be closed tomorrow with mission-essential personnel only reporting to work. All telework eligible employees shall telework on Wednesday. FRCSE is expected to resume normal operations on Thursday and all personnel should report to work for your normal shift. In the rare circumstance the base has not shifted to COR 1 by start of the first shift on Thursday, please check the various communication mechanisms for instructions:

FRCSE’s operational status phone number (904-718-8920). Please save this number to your contacts list in your cell phone. FRCSE hearing impaired members should call the Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771 or 711 and have them call 904-718-8920 for FRCSE’s operational status.



Once the CO has determined that the installation is safe to the extent that basic services can be provided, and the City of Jacksonville Emergency Management has cleared the major roadways for re-entry, the installation will be opened to non-essential personnel.



For updates on base conditions, continue to monitor local media affiliates or go to https://www.facebook.com/nasjacksonville, Instagram at www.instagram.com/nasjacksonville or the NAS Jacksonville App.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 11:01 Story ID: 452368 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 35 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Jacksonville Closures Due to Hurricane Idalia, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.