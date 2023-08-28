Florida U.S. Navy bases prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Idalia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Navy has ordered all ships and aircraft to make preparations for the arrival of Tropical Storm Idalia.



Ships will begin departures from Naval Air Station Mayport today and tomorrow or complete heavy weather mooring if required to stay in port. Aircraft will initiate evacuations from area airfields or be secured in hangars rated to withstand hurricane force winds.



Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, Commander 4th Fleet, set the ships’ sortie condition as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of significant damage to ships, aircraft and piers during potential high winds and/or seas.



"Hurricanes and tropical storms are inevitable in Northeast Florida," said Aiken. "We've planned, practiced, and reviewed prior years' storm responses and time and time again early preparation has led to safe execution."



The littoral combat ship, USS Cooperstown (LCS 23) will be the first ship to depart from Naval Station Mayport. The remaining ships will depart throughout today and tomorrow.



Early this morning, Captain Ian Johnson, Commander, Navy Region Southeast, instructed all Navy installations in the Jacksonville area to set Hurricane Condition of Readiness Three in preparation for the storm. All bases are currently open, but are expected to close non-essential operations by Tuesday afternoon. Hurricane Condition of Readiness Three signifies that damaging winds are expected to affect the local area within 48 hours.



“Personnel safety is my top priority,” said Johnson. “Currently the forecast for Tropical Storm IDALIA remains uncertain, however personnel from Pensacola to Jacksonville to Kings Bay, Ga. are preparing for its arrival and will work to keep our personnel, assets and installations informed and safe.”



Currently Tropical Storm IDALIA is expected to increase to hurricane strength within the next 24 hours.



All personnel and their families should review their Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System (NFAAS) account (https://navyfamily.navy.mil) and review hurricane checklists in the event an evacuation is deemed necessary.



Navy personnel and their families should visit the Ready Navy website at https://ready.navy.mil and follow Twitter (@ReadyNavy). Ready Navy provides information, tools and resources that empower the Navy family to more aptly prepare for, react and recover when faced with any emergency.



-30-





Note to media:

Media who are interested in covering the ship departures, please call Naval Station Mayport Public Affairs at 904-654-6521. Media should meet at the Naval Station Mayport Pass and ID Office (Building 1983 just inside the main gate) at 8 am tomorrow. Any queries regarding the military installations should be referred to Navy Region Southeast Public Affairs at (904) 542-4032.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.29.2023 09:15 Story ID: 452354 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 30 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Florida U.S. Navy bases prepare for the arrival of Tropical Storm Idalia, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.