Joint Task Force trains on critical supply transport missions at Fort Drum

Photo By Michael Strasser | Soldiers and Airmen work together to demonstrate their proficiency at moving critical...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Soldiers and Airmen work together to demonstrate their proficiency at moving critical supplies during a training exercise, Aug. 17-28, at Fort Drum. Exercise Turbo Distribution tested the task force’s ability to conduct international relief operations in a notional host nation. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Aug. 29, 2023) -- A joint task force of Soldiers and Airmen conducted 24-hour cargo transportation operations at Fort Drum, Aug. 17-28, during Exercise Turbo Distribution.



More than 50 Soldiers with the 597th Transportation Brigade’s 689th Rapid Port Opening Element (RPOE) trained Inland Cargo Transfer Company personnel in the movement of critical supplies from Wheeler-Sack Army airfield to notional host nation civilians in a mock international relief scenario.



The Soldiers, based at Fort Langley-Eustis, Virginia, worked in shifts to establish and maintain operations in three locations to move food, water, medical supplies, and construction materials. U.S. Air Force personnel with the 721st Contingency Response Squadron, from Travis Air Force Base, California, provided air transport support during the training exercise while also maintaining base security operations at the Darby Rapid Deployment Facility.



By the end of the exercise, Soldiers and Airmen worked together to move more than 430 pieces of cargo while also tracking piece counts for the duration of the mission. Exercise Turbo Distribution demonstrated that the joint task force could accomplish the mission and stand ready to rapidly deploy anywhere in the world where they are needed.



Home to the 10th Mountain Division (LI), Fort Drum ensures that training facilities, ranges and Power Projection Platforms are modernized to effectively train Soldiers for large-scale combat operations in the multi-domain operating environment.



Fort Drum’s training area covers more than 78,000 acres, with an additional 20,222 acres designated as the impact area. This supports multifaceted training operations for both land and air, to include troop and vehicle maneuvering training, live and simulated weapons firing, aerial gunnery and bombing, brigade battle simulation exercises and situational training exercises at the company, team, and platoon level.