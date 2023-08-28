Vermont National Guard to Host Open House Sept. 9th

Photo By Donald Branum | Pfc. Robert Popeleski, a Soldier with C Co., 186th Brigade Support Battalion...... read more read more Photo By Donald Branum | Pfc. Robert Popeleski, a Soldier with C Co., 186th Brigade Support Battalion (Medical), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, shows Isaac Heath around the dashboard of an M997A3 tactical Humvee ambulance during the Vermont National Guard Open House in South Burlington, Vermont, Sept. 11, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Don Branum) see less | View Image Page

Colchester, Vt. - The Vermont National Guard is excited to invite the public to its 2nd annual Open House, set to take place at Camp Johnson in Colchester, Vermont on September 9th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is an opportunity for the community to connect with our servicemen and servicewomen, gain insights into military operations, and partake in an array of family-friendly activities.



Visitors will have the chance to see equipment, vehicle, and unit displays, providing a tangible glimpse into the machinery and strategic tools employed by the Vermont National Guard. There will also be a variety of food options available at a cost.



“Last year’s event was an outstanding community event with more than 6,000 people in attendance,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, the Vermont National Guard Adjutant General. “We wanted to host the event again this year to allow our community another opportunity to join us and learn about our organization.”



Other activities include a kids’ zone with bouncy houses and facepainting, informational booths, a simulations center, and demonstrations throughout the day. The Vermont National Guard Museum will also be showcasing their exhibits during the Open House.



Parking has been expanded for the event with parking available at the Open House on Camp Johnson, parking nearby at the Fanny Allen Medical Center, parking at the nearby Agency of Transportation parking lot, and a remote parking lot at the Essex High School.



“With the success of last year, we have expanded parking options with parking on base and additional remote lots with an improved shuttle schedule to get people to the open house quickly and efficiently,” said Capt. Mike Arcovitch, Vermont National Guard public affairs officer. “People can park at the event or take advantage of our remote lots and ride in one of our shuttles that will be operating during the open house.”



Demonstrations will occur throughout the day with the 40th Army Band, the Norwich Silent Drill Team, and the Vermont Air National Guard conducting a “jaws of life” demonstration. Additional interactive events include riding in a Small Unit Support Vehicle (SUSV), which showcases one of the many unique capabilities of the Vermont National Guard. Food trucks will also be at the event offering food for purchase. The United State Air Force will also provide a simulator using virtual reality to provide an enhanced experience for attendees that wish to give it a try.



"We believe in bridging the gap between our dedicated personnel and the community we serve. This Open House is not just about showcasing our capabilities but also about fostering relationships," said Knight. "We're excited to open our doors and welcome everyone to see their Vermont National Guard."



The free open house is scheduled for Sept. 9th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with parking available on Camp Johnson, nearby at the Fanny Allen Medical Center, Agency of Transportation, and a remote lot with shuttle services at the Essex High School. Signs and dozens of personnel will assist in guiding cars and parking.



For more information, visit the Vermont National Guard’s webpage for the event, https://vt.public.ng.mil/Events/Open-House-2023/, or contact Capt. Mike Arcovitch, 802-338-3434, mikel.r.arcovitch.mil@army.mil.