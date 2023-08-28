Guard members reflect on ongoing Lahaina wildfire response

In the aftermath of the devastating wildfires, the shaka endures as a poignant symbol of peace, goodwill, and unyielding hope in Lahaina, Hawaii. With thumbs and pinkies extended, around 660 Guard members use the hand gesture as an emblem of positivity and unity as they continue to answer the call of day-to-day response operations across the island of Maui.



Whether granting access to motorists at checkpoints or directing traffic, “The last gesture you see is a shaka, as [automobiles] pass you by," said Spc. Levi Lemisio of Hawaii Army National Guard's 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery Regiment.



"It's non-verbally communicating the ‘Aloha’ spirit – something that is needed more than ever amid the death and destruction the wildfires have caused."



As Lahaina grapples with the ongoing challenges of the wildfire's aftermath, Guard members remain heavily engaged in emergency operations. This includes staffing 21 entry control points and ensuring public order and safety in affected areas. Additionally, the Guard has actively participated in fire suppression missions – amassing 44 flight hours, 149 bucket drops dispersing 268,200 gallons of water. The efforts continue with Joint Task Force 5-0, where 40 Guard members are engaged in search and recovery missions.



While the Hawaiian Islands are no stranger to natural disasters, Spc. Kaimana McBrayer said the fury unleashed by the wildfire on Aug. 8 was particularly heartbreaking.



"It's unreal, especially as a Hawaiian, because we have a special connection to the land and the people – so this hits close to home," he said.



The core of the checkpoint mission, McBrayer emphasized, is keeping people safe, as affected sites could still be hazardous.



"Coming here, I had an idea of what I would deal with," he said. "But when I started interacting with people who just wanted to go back to their homes and having to turn them away – it's really hard."



Alongside McBrayer, Soldiers of 1-487th FA are undertaking a wide array of missions driven by a collective commitment to the community.



Spc. Sean Winsko, a cannon crewmember, leverages his civilian career in law enforcement to augment his current role in traffic management operations near Lahaina.



“Our [military] jobs won't always play a role in what we are doing during the operation, but that kind of flexibility and variety is what I love about being in the National Guard,” he said. “It’s a privilege.”



The 1-487th FA had just returned from training at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, only to be activated a week later to respond to the wildfires.



“So we were already acclimated to the heat,” said Army Staff Sgt. Shane Nakata.



But for the signal support systems specialist and others in his unit, shifting gears from conventional military training to a domestic response operation is what Guard members do.



"It's just in our nature," Nakata said.



Still, Guard members are keenly aware of the physical and mental endurance challenges that lie ahead.



Underscoring resilience in spite of immeasurable loss, Winsko emphasized the strength of those directly impacted by the disaster and the inspiration drawn by personnel supporting recovery efforts, as unified through a common bond of community rooted in Aloha.



"No matter what is going on, we all come together and put the people of Maui first," he said, adding that on a "good day, we're good. And on a bad day, we make it good."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 20:30 Story ID: 452327 Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guard members reflect on ongoing Lahaina wildfire response, by MSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.