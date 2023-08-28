NAS JRB Fort Worth and the City of White Settlement Collaborate to Relocate F-4E Phantom II to Veterans Park

NAS JRB FORT WORTH, Texas— On August 26, Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth and the City of White Settlement relocated the F-4E Phantom II to Veterans Park in White Settlement, Texas.



The process of relocating the historic F-4E Phantom II began at 5 a.m. and ended at 1:30 p.m. It required a crane to lift the aircraft onto the road, where an aircraft tug operated by members of the 136th Airlift Wing Crash Damaged Disabled Aircraft Recovery (CDDAR) team towed it through the city, ultimately reaching Veterans Park. This successful eight-and-a-half-hour endeavor was made possible by the coordinated efforts of the 136th Airlift Wing, the City of White Settlement, Lockheed Martin, and other essential partners onboard NAS JRB Fort Worth.



“Delivering the F-4E to White Settlement has been over a year in the making, and we are delighted to work with our regional partners to showcase an important relic of military aviation history to the local community,” said NAS JRB Fort Worth Commanding Officer CAPT Mark McLean. “We know this aircraft will be honored by those who see it and serve as a storyboard of our nation’s history, including the deep roots of military service in North Texas.”



The McDonnell Douglas F-4E Phantom II will serve as an aerial static display at the entrance of Veterans Park for community members to enjoy and will be maintained by the City of White Settlement.



“Our city is rich in military heritage and history,” said City Manager for the City of White Settlement, Jeffrey James. “We have a strong partnership with the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base and know that this military aircraft will enhance our park amenities, highlight the significant role of our Armed Forces and serve as a reminder that freedom is never free.”



Director of Public Safety for the City of White Settlement, Christopher Cook, expressed his excitement about collaborating with NAS JRB Fort Worth, on the completion of the military heritage project.



“As an Air Force veteran and staunch military supporter, we are thrilled that our team was able to work with the base Commanding Officer, Captain Mark McLean, to finalize this military heritage project,” said Cook. “As a standing testament to the military aviation community and our great country, I am hopeful this display will inspire future citizens to serve our nation as a member of the United States Armed Forces.”



The successful relocation of the two-seat, twin-engine tactical fighter aircraft from NAS JRB Fort Worth to the City of White Settlement Veterans Park marks a significant achievement for all parties involved. This relocation allows for the historical plane to be enjoyed by many at its new location at 8901 Clifford Street, directly across from the White Settlement Police Department.

