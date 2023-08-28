TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Whether it’s daily maintenance on the Air Force’s most advanced network architecture, notifying the installation about natural disasters or combating adversary cyber-attacks, the 325th Communications Squadron is at the forefront ensuring mission success.



The 325th CS is entrusted with an abundance of responsibilities regarding the dissemination of intelligence, which requires a large and diverse career field. Their specialties range from cyber defense operations to cable and antenna systems.



“There’s a multitude of jobs within the 325th CS here at Tyndall,” said Senior Airman Daniel Stricker, 325th CS radio frequency systems journeyman. “’No Comms; no bombs’ as we like to say because without communication systems every operational unit within the installation would be incapable of functioning efficiently.”



Stricker explained the 325th CS is essential to Tyndall’s mission of projecting unrivaled combat airpower, and with the recent arrivals of the F-35A Lightning II aircraft, communications are crucial.



“We have to get the facilities [prepared],” said Stricker. “Since Tyndall is within a hurricane hotspot, we have to make sure the towers are capable of [withstanding hurricanes] without damage.”



In the past, 2nd Lt. William Nikolai, 325th CS officer in charge of plans and programs, stated several fiber cable lines were unintentionally cut by construction workers and within 48 hours the squadron’s cable and antenna systems Airmen were able to repair the damages.



Regardless of the workload and drawbacks, the 325th CS has ensured mission readiness and the 325th Fighter Wing’s ability to project combat power with exceptional performance.



“With all of the construction going on, incidents like this happen all the time,” stated Nikolai. “Our teams are always on top of it with a quick turnaround every time. We’re very busy but we’re still knocking stuff out of the park.”



While the 325th CS Airmen maintain communications across the ‘Installation of the Future’, their mission extends across the Air Force.



“Tyndall’s radio shop just went to Kuwait and supported multiple exercises during a deployment,” said Stricker. “We have been training for operational readiness consistently.”



As part of combat operations, the 325th CS has hosted training exercises where 19-man teams are tasked with setting up an operation to deploy as a mobile base.



Combat support and operational readiness are a top priority for Tyndall as the 325th Fighter Wing continues to accomplish the largest rebuild project in the Department of Defense. The 325th CS plays a vital role as the 325th FW evolves into the ‘Installation of the Future’.



“There’s strategic planning in every shop within our squadron for the rebuild,” said Nikolai. “We have ways to avoid previous mistakes and improve upon the past. Our new technology enables us to be prepared for a large variety of circumstances.”



Airmen across the installation rely on the 325th CS, whether it’s maintaining their capability to send an e-mail or ensuring total air dominance.



“After a disaster the first thing you must set up is communication, otherwise how is information going to be transmitted?” stated Stricker. “Without communication of information, leaders would not be able to effectively communicate their objectives or mission goals. Think of it as buying a television without cable, you’d only have static. The Communications Squadron is the cable in this situation, we bring the information to the Airmen and keep them in touch with the situation.”

