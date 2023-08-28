Division commander visits Scott Air Force Base

Photo By Katelyn Newton | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Commander Brig. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Katelyn Newton | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Commander Brig. Gen. Mark Quander tours U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, during a site visit Aug. 25, 2023. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Commander Brig. Gen. Mark Quander visited Scott Air Force Base in Illinois Aug. 25, 2023, to see first-hand how the Louisville District is delivering key projects for the United States Air Force.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District has a long-standing partnership with Scott Air Force Base and has been constructing facilities there for more than 35 years as part of the district’s Military Construction Program. Currently, the Louisville District has three critical projects under construction on base totaling approximately $300 million.



Quander was able to visit those three projects during his visit. Among the projects toured was the Joint Operations and Mission Planning Center project—a 171,727 square foot facility that will house three Air Mobility Command units and one U.S. Transportation Command unit.



“Construction is nearly 70 percent complete with most of the work now focused on interior efforts,” said Jesse White, Project Engineer for the JOMPC project. “Expected completion is spring of 2024.”

Quander was also able to tour the ongoing renovation of Building 1600, known as the Air Mobility Command Headquarters. The $139 million project includes the complete interior and exterior renovation of the 314,000 square-feet facility.



“There are some challenges here, but it’s clear there is awesome people doing great work,” said Quander. “You’ve got a tremendous team here at Scott, and in Louisville. I just really, really appreciate how you’re navigating complexity, and it’s clear that everybody is all in to deliver these very critical projects for a customer who has a pretty significant national security interest for our country.”



Quander’s visit also provided Louisville District Commander Col. L. Reyn Mann with an opportunity to make her initial visit to the base. Mann, who assumed command of the Louisville District July 27, was anxious to see the district’s projects first-hand, and to meet the team on the ground.



“This is General Quander’s first visit and he’s coming here to Scott, so that’s how important you guys are,” said Mann to the Scott AFB Resident Office staff. “It was just great to spend time with our senior leaders today and to show them the projects.”



During the visit Brig. Gen. Quander recognized four project engineers for their contributions to the highly complex projects. Employees recognized were: Joel Switzer, Nolan Robben, Casey Spencer and Garrett Huff.



“This visit is great for our team,” said Brad Epplin, Scott AFB Resident Engineer. “It boosts morale and shows that Louisville and the entire region has our back and supports our projects and our mission here at Scott Air Force Base.” Epplin leads the team of 22 employees who makeup the Scott AFB Resident Office as they provide construction oversight and quality assurance for ongoing and planned projects on base.



“I have a lot of confidence in this team out here. You all are all over it,” said Mr. Joseph Savage, Programs Director for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division. “Louisville team: you guys are consistent winners in terms of program and project delivery.”