65th Troop Command Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

PEORIA, Illinois – During a change of command ceremony, the Illinois Army National Guard's 65th Troop Command said their farewells to Col. Jason Osberg of Champaign while welcoming Col. Max Casteleyn of Mundelein as the incoming commander Aug 27, 2023, at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Peoria.

The Change of Command Ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. This transition ensures the continuity and effectiveness of the unit's mission, operations, and commitment to service.

Command Sgt. Major Greg Jones, the 65th Troop Command's Command Sergeant Major, handed over the colors to Col. Osberg, in the presence of Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the Assistant General Adjutant General - Army of the Illinois National Guard and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard. This act symbolizes loyalty, mission accomplishment, and lasting leadership. The colors were then passed to Col. Max Casteleyn, who accepted command.

“We've improved a lot of things across the board, but it should keep going forward. And that's kind of the beauty of the way the Army is organized and set up. Hand it off to the next commander and continue to march and improve as best you can,” Col. Osberg said.

During Col. Osberg's tenure, the unit achieved remarkable milestones. The C Company of the 260th Military Intelligence Battalion recently welcomed back Soldiers returning from peacekeeping operations in Kosovo. The 1st Battalion of the 106th Assault Helicopter Regiment is deployed to Kuwait as part of Operation Inherent Resolve and Spartan Shield since February. Additionally, the 176th Cyber Protection Team is readying for the 2024 Cyber Shield. Troops at home under Osberg’s leadership aided in community events like the Polish Constitution Day Parade and Veterans Day at the Illinois State Fair, where the 144th Army Band played a vital role.

Col. Osberg is a combat veteran who commanded an aviation lift company in Iraq in 2003. He would later deploy to Kosovo as a battalion operations officer. He received a certificate of appreciation from the Commander in Chief, President Joe Biden, along with certificates recognizing his 33 years of service and retirement from the Army Chief of Staff. After years of steadfast service and exceptional leadership within the United States Army, Col. Osberg has been formally retired from the United States Army.

Bringing a wealth of experience from 27 years of service, Col. Max Casteleyn joins the 65th Troop Command, having embraced numerous leadership opportunities along the way. He has led troops at various levels, from platoon to battalion, commanding units like the 232nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and the 244th Digital Liaison Detachment. Col. Casteleyn has numerous deployments to the Middle East, South-Central Asia, and the Balkans.

In his remarks, Col. Max Casteleyn embraced fresh responsibilities and extended gratitude to the family, friends, and colleagues present at the ceremony. “The Army lethality begins with each and everyone of us through our actions and mindset by fostering an organization where every Guardsman feels valued, trusted and given an opportunity to succeed,” he said. “We shall solidify our team and therefore we are ready to answer the call to serve the people of Illinois and our nation.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 13:27 Story ID: 452292 Location: PEORIA , IL, US Hometown: CHAMPAIGN, IL, US Hometown: MUNDELEIN, IL, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 65th Troop Command Conducts Change of Command Ceremony, by SPC Dasianelle Burton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.