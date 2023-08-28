Walter Reed Immunization Team Shines Spotlight on Immunization Awareness Month, Stresses Importance of Regular Immunizations

To commemorate Immunization Awareness Month, a public service campaign held each August, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center joins stakeholders across the Defense Health Agency in emphasizing the importance of annual immunizations.



"Immunizations are generally regarded as the safest and most effective way to prevent infectious diseases," shared U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) David Schwartz, program director of the National Capital Consortium Allergy & Immunology Fellowship Program. "Staying current on recommended vaccines is the best way to prevent these diseases from occurring in the individual receiving the vaccine and in the public as a whole."



By keeping up with your immunization schedule, you protect yourself and the people around you.



Schwartz shared that according to the Defense Health Agency Immunization Healthcare Division, "vaccines are among the most important accomplishments in medicine. Vaccines have saved more lives worldwide than any other medical invention, including antibiotics or surgery."

The immunization team leaders comprised of Schwartz, U.S. Army Maj. Luke Pittman and Lydia Baker, head immunization nurse, are working hard to educate people about the benefits of immunizations. They want to ensure everyone has the information they need to make good decisions about their health, emphasizing using the CDC immunization schedule that they can download to smartphones.



Not only can beneficiaries download the immunization schedule, but "communication with your primary care managers is how to stay informed about vaccines," shared Swartz. "This is also one of the many important topics covered during regularly scheduled exams."

Schwartz and his team also addressed misconceptions or concerns regarding immunizations. "Like any medication, vaccines have side effects and risks. However, the risks of serious outcomes, including permanent injury or death, are much higher from the disease than from the vaccine. If you have specific concerns about a vaccine or a specific side effect, make an appointment with your primary care provider to discuss these concerns before deciding whether to get the vaccine," said Schwartz.



Schwartz, Pittman, and Baker also addressed common misconceptions, debunking myths regarding immunizations, saying, "Vaccines have no link with autism, or autoimmune disease, the HPV vaccine does not lead to sexual promiscuity, it's not safe to receive multiple vaccines at one time, and patients with egg allergy can get the standard flu shot and are safe to do so without any special precautions.”



Schwartz also shared insight on commonly required immunizations for different groups or specific populations, stating, "All vaccines are important, but some are required for school-age children, while others are recommendations."

Immunizations commonly required as shared by the Walter Reed immunization team are:

• Diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus (DTap)

• Polio vaccine

• Mumps, Measles and Rubella (MMR)

• Varicella (chicken pox)

• Hepatitis B vaccine (required by many school districts for children enrolling in elementary school)

• FLU vaccine, as well as the COVID-19 vaccines (recommended, but not required for kindergarten/ elementary school children)

• Tdap (Tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis booster) (students going into 7th grade)

• Meningococcal (MCV4) (students going into 7th grade)

• HPV vaccine (required by some school districts)

• Age 50 and up: SHINGRIX

• Age 65 and up (healthy): Prevnar 20

• Age groups with risk conditions: Prevnar



When staying informed and current on immunizations, Schwartz and his team say, "Make an appointment with your primary care provider to determine which vaccines you and your family need and which vaccines should be received first if multiple vaccines are needed or recommended."



Immunization Awareness Month may be a month-long observance, but for the Walter Reed team, it is a year-long campaign championing an immunization schedule found to prevent the spread of severe and potentially life-threatening diseases.

To learn more, visit the CDC link: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/hcp/schedule-app.html.

