Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center strengthens Indo-Pacific partnerships

Photo By Capt. Stacey Lasay | U.S. Army Soldiers from Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Stacey Lasay | U.S. Army Soldiers from Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, hone their skills through battle drills before the start of their Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center rotation in Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, July 21, 2023, during Exercise Talisman Sabre. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Stacey Lasay) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army combined the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center with the Australian Combat Training Centre for a one-of-a-kind collaboration during Talisman Sabre 23 in Townsville, Australia earlier this month.



The merged training center, led by Australia, tested nearly 10,000 troops from multiple partner nations during a 10-day field training exercise.



"Big exercises like this are where we can induce the fog and friction of stress,” said U.S. Army Col. Bryan Martin, Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center operations group commander. “[They are] the closest we can get to actual real combat on our respective combined forces, so that when that day comes, that they're trained and they're ready."



The scenario called for the joint force to protect a chain of islands from an invading large hostile nation.



The enemy force, which was made up of service members from the participating countries, was given tasks and could make decisions to achieve their mission.



This allowed commanders to train their forces in a scenario and environment that could be encountered in the Pacific.



"This activity that's occurring here is just the richest, most immersive and most realistic, no-consequence training environment that we can possibly create," said Australian Army Col. Ben McLennan, Australian Defence Force's Combat Training Centre commander.



This was the first time the U.S. Army merged combat training centers with a partner nation.



Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division combined with service members from Germany, Indonesia and Australia to form a task force under Australian command to expel the enemy force.



During the training, there was also a virtual portion. This allowed commanders to handle simulated battles, as well as having to deal with electronic warfare and cyberattacks.



“The Australian Army hasn’t participated in something of this magnitude since 1918,” McLennan said. “It’s energizing to be involved in an enterprise enabling the best of our teams to reach their highest performing potential.”



This was the third and final training rotation of the year for the JPMRC.



JPMRC was established nearly three years ago to provide realistic training opportunities for U.S. service members and partner nations in the Indo-Pacific. It’s the first new combat training center outside the continental U.S. in 50 years.



The center executes three training rotations annually, one in the terrains of the Hawaiian Islands, one in Alaska’s extremely cold weather, and one at a satellite location of an allied or partner nation in the region, such as Australia.



The rotations are run by the 196th Infantry Brigade, the training support brigade in the Indo-Pacific, with support from the 25th Infantry Division and the 11th Airborne Division. The training is a joint venture with participation from every U.S. military branch. There is also involvement from multinational partners including Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia.



Each exercise is built upon a multifaceted simulation. This system incorporates real-time feedback by employing virtual and constructive effects across multiple levels, which immerses participants in a comprehensive training environment.



“This allows us to keep trained and ready forces available and forward in the region,” said Gen. Charles Flynn, U.S. Army Pacific commander, during a media roundtable earlier this fiscal year. “It allows us to generate readiness in environments and in conditions that we’re most likely to operate in … It allows us to rehearse with a number of joint and multinational partners.”



Each fall, the team holds the first rotation of the year in Hawaii to train in jungle warfighting. They use the entire island chain with fictional battles taking place simultaneously in multiple locations.



The second rotation takes place in Alaska in the spring. This is an artic-focused training exercise. The final rotation is held in the summer at a satellite location like the one used during Talisman Sabre in Australia.



These joint service/multinational training rotations help strengthen partnerships and build on their combined defense capabilities.



"The landpower network is a key component in the security architecture that helps keep the Indo-Pacific region safe, free and open because it protects national sovereignty — something that’s very important to each of our allies and partners,” Flynn said. “The interoperability and close relationships we build while training together within the landpower network is a key advantage in competition and, if necessary, in conflict.”