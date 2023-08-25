DON Insider Threat Awareness Month 2023

Courtesy Photo | Poster/Graphic (Insider Threat Risk Indicators, USMC Reporting) for widest...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Poster/Graphic (Insider Threat Risk Indicators, USMC Reporting) for widest distribution in both print and digital mediums. This product was published by the Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy, Security Directorate, for internal distribution to the Department of the Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Navy to enhance a Security Culture through awareness and education. (Defense Media Activity graphic by Willie Kendrick/Released) see less | View Image Page

September kicks off National Insider Threat Awareness Month (NITAM). The Department of the Navy (DON) is working with the Department of Defense (DoD), the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) and other agencies to ensure every member of the Marine Corps and Navy are educated on insider risk indicators, bystander engagement and how to report concerns.

NITAM strengthens insider threat programs by drawing attention to the threats faced by all members of the DON workforce. “The Department of the Navy is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our people and our Nation, said Victor Minella, Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy for Intelligence and Security. “It’s not always easy to see insider threat warning signs; but knowing them, and when necessary, acting on them, allows us to mitigate risk.”

The DON is using NITAM as an opportunity to educate and create awareness for Sailors, Marines, civilians and contractors.

“Knowing insider risk indicators and talking about them at all levels of our commands and organizations is crucial in the prevention of classified information leaks or workplace violence,” said Franco Neto, Department of the Navy Insider Threat Program Director.

These risk indicators include actions such as verbal or non-verbal threats of harm, disparaging remarks against the United States, security and information technology violations, and possibly changes in a person’s previously observed performance due to self-destructive behaviors, such as excessive alcohol use and unstable or emotional responses in the workplace.

“In every insider threat case, the threats to our organization were all members of our trusted workforce, Neto said. “Ensuring every member of our team knows what to look for, stays vigilant, and takes action when something isn’t right is incredibly important.”

Being educated in what to look for is only half of the equation in the detection and deterrence of insider threats. “Being an engaged bystander is essential to safeguarding those around us and our National Security, Neto said. “When someone does something inappropriate or threatening, we individually must have the courage to say or do something about it.”

Neto added, by taking action and reporting risk indicators or concerning behaviors, it allows the facilitation of early intervention and increases positive outcomes for at-risk individuals and the organization.

“Our National Security depends on each member of our team, Minella said. “When you see a potential risk, you must be bold and act.”

There are multiple ways to report. An individual can go to their security manager or they can report through email to the Navy or Marine Corps Insider Threat Hubs. These reports can be made anonymously.

Navy Insider Threat Hub: insiderthreat.fct@navy.mil

Marine Corps Insider Threat Hub: insiderthreat@usmc.mil