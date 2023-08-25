Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DON Insider Threat Awareness Month 2023

    Insider Threat Risk Indicator Poster_USMC_See, Say, Do Something

    Courtesy Photo | Poster/Graphic (Insider Threat Risk Indicators, USMC Reporting) for widest...... read more read more

    PENTAGON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2023

    Story by Mary Rose 

    Office of the Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy (Intelligence and Security)

    September kicks off National Insider Threat Awareness Month (NITAM). The Department of the Navy (DON) is working with the Department of Defense (DoD), the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) and other agencies to ensure every member of the Marine Corps and Navy are educated on insider risk indicators, bystander engagement and how to report concerns.
    NITAM strengthens insider threat programs by drawing attention to the threats faced by all members of the DON workforce. “The Department of the Navy is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our people and our Nation, said Victor Minella, Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy for Intelligence and Security. “It’s not always easy to see insider threat warning signs; but knowing them, and when necessary, acting on them, allows us to mitigate risk.”
    The DON is using NITAM as an opportunity to educate and create awareness for Sailors, Marines, civilians and contractors.
    “Knowing insider risk indicators and talking about them at all levels of our commands and organizations is crucial in the prevention of classified information leaks or workplace violence,” said Franco Neto, Department of the Navy Insider Threat Program Director.
    These risk indicators include actions such as verbal or non-verbal threats of harm, disparaging remarks against the United States, security and information technology violations, and possibly changes in a person’s previously observed performance due to self-destructive behaviors, such as excessive alcohol use and unstable or emotional responses in the workplace.
    “In every insider threat case, the threats to our organization were all members of our trusted workforce, Neto said. “Ensuring every member of our team knows what to look for, stays vigilant, and takes action when something isn’t right is incredibly important.”
    Being educated in what to look for is only half of the equation in the detection and deterrence of insider threats. “Being an engaged bystander is essential to safeguarding those around us and our National Security, Neto said. “When someone does something inappropriate or threatening, we individually must have the courage to say or do something about it.”
    Neto added, by taking action and reporting risk indicators or concerning behaviors, it allows the facilitation of early intervention and increases positive outcomes for at-risk individuals and the organization.
    “Our National Security depends on each member of our team, Minella said. “When you see a potential risk, you must be bold and act.”
    There are multiple ways to report. An individual can go to their security manager or they can report through email to the Navy or Marine Corps Insider Threat Hubs. These reports can be made anonymously.
    Navy Insider Threat Hub: insiderthreat.fct@navy.mil
    Marine Corps Insider Threat Hub: insiderthreat@usmc.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.28.2023 08:21
    Story ID: 452263
    Location: PENTAGON, DC, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DON Insider Threat Awareness Month 2023, by Mary Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Insider Threat Poster_What did we miss?
    Insider Threat Risk Indicator Poster_USMC_See, Say, Do Something
    Insider Threat Risk Indicator Poster_US Navy_See, Say, Do Something
    Insider Threat Poster_USMC Reporting
    OPSEC Poster_Think before you act

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Security

    TAGS

    Awareness
    Department of the Navy
    Insider Threat
    Security Culture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT