Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Receives Level II Trauma Center Designation.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Aug. 24, 2023) -- Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) has been awarded provisional designation as a Level II Trauma Center by the Commonwealth of Virginia's Department of Health.

"This Trauma Center verification affirms our commitment to being a community partner and resource to care for critically injured patients," said Capt. Brian Feldman, Director of NMCP. “This historic accomplishment is the result of the vision, dedication, and teamwork of a group of incredible healthcare professionals. They have maintained a commitment to the resources, processes and continuous performance improvement required to ensure optimal care for injured patients here in Portsmouth and in austere environments around the world.”

Beginning the morning of Aug. 25, 2023 NMCP will be able to accept trauma patients from the local area at its emergency department. This designation will provide emergency responders another option in Hampton Roads, when transporting acutely injured patients, even if those patients are not associated with the military.

"Naval Medical Center Portsmouth's designation as a Level II Trauma Center allows us to serve our community while gaining valuable experience for our staff," said Commander William Ward, Director for Surgical Services at NMCP."As an institution charged with maximizing the readiness of our medical personnel, this designation significantly enhances our ability to achieve that goal."

NMCP, a nationally acclaimed, state-of-the-art military treatment facility, and its Branch Health and Community Branch Health Clinics provide medical care for veterans, warfighters, and their families. Additionally, NMCP is a premier readiness and training platform that provides superior medical training for military medical service members at the U.S. military's oldest, continuously operating military hospital. It supports pioneering research and teaching programs to prepare new doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, and hospital corpsmen for combat operations and public health crises.

