The Navy “NIMITZ” Virtual Reality Experience will be at the MN State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (Aug. 27, 2023) – Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Northern Plains scheduled the Navy’s virtual reality experience, The Nimitz, to appear at the Minnesota State Fair Aug. 28 - Sept. 1, 2023.



The state-of-the-art "Nimitz" VR will provide fair-goers an experience of going through a series of exercises, starting with a briefing, before participating in a virtual high-speed water extraction of a Navy SEAL team pinned down under enemy fire.



“It provides people with a unique experience of our special warfare Sailors and what they can encounter while executing a specific mission,” said Lt. Cmdr. Leah Schilling, operations officer assigned to NTAG Northern Plains, and native of Minn. “Its truly an immersive opportunity that can provide a first-hand view of one of the ways the Navy serves our country.”



The Navy provides a variety of career opportunities that range from special warfare to aviation, logistics, and technology.



“If someone has a specific interest in a career field, the chances are the Navy has an opportunity,” said Schilling. “From officer to enlisted and active or reserve components the Navy can provide, those that qualify for service, a life changing career opportunity that you can’t get anywhere else.”



The Nimitz VR experience is considered a national asset and travels around the country for all people to get a chance to experience one of the many opportunities in the Navy.



“Because the Nimitz VR Experience is a highly requested asset that showcases the Navy in such an immersive way its not very often that we can bring it to Minn.,” said Schilling. “If you plan on going to the Minn. State Fair and are interested in the Navy, I highly recommend stopping by and visiting our set-up to talk to our Sailors and experience the Nimitz.”



The Navy offers a variety of incentives for joining, including but not limited to enlistment bonuses, college educational benefits, housing and living expense allowances, and healthcare for Sailors and their families.



NTAG Northern Plains along with the Nimitz VR Experience will be at the the Minn. State fair from Aug. 28 - Sept. 1.



“Aside from the Nimitz being in Minn. for a short time we have offices all over Minn. for people who may be interested in a career in the Navy to stop in and talk to our Sailors,” Schilling added. “We are out there everyday for you and our nation and if you want to know more feel free to drop into any of our locations and talk to one of our Sailors.”



Sailors assigned to NTAG Northern Plains will be available all day during the scheduled dates of the Minnesota State Fair to engage with the community, prospect potential Future Sailors, and answer questions about the Navy and their current incentives.



NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin.



For more information on opportunities with the Navy, go to www.navy.com, or visit your local U.S. Navy recruiting office.



For more information on NTAG Northern Plains, go to

https://www.cnrc.navy.mil/northern-plains/, and like and follow us on Facebook and X (formerly known as Titter) at https://www.facebook.com/NTAGNorthernPlains and https://twitter.com/NTAG_NP.

-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2023 Date Posted: 08.28.2023 00:11 Story ID: 452250 Location: FALCON HEIGHTS , MN, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Navy “NIMITZ” Virtual Reality Experience will be at the MN State Fair, by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.