Saudi Arabia Assumes Command of Coalition Task Force Sentinel

MANAMA, Bahrain – The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia assumed command of a multinational task force that monitors merchant shipping through key strategic chokepoints during an indoor ceremony here Aug. 27.



Royal Saudi Navy Commodore Saleh Aloufi assumed command of Coalition Task Force Sentinel from U.K. Royal Navy Commodore Peter Laughton. CTF Sentinel is the operational task force for the International Maritime Security Construct, an 11-nation international naval partnership.



This change of command ushered in the turnover of CTF Sentinel’s leadership to regional partners. Laughton remains commander of the IMSC headquarters element.



“I could not think of a finer commander to take the helm of CTF Sentinel, and it is entirely right that the task force transitions to regional leadership,” said Laughton. “CTF Sentinel exemplifies the collective power of IMSC’s multinational partnerships, and these partnerships will continue to grow under Commodore Aloufi’s leadership.”



Aloufi has served in the Royal Saudi Navy for nearly 20 years and most recently was the commanding officer of the Western Fleet Training Center.



“It is an honor to lead CTF Sentinel through such a pivotal moment in its history,” said Aloufi. “I look forward to working with our multinational team to ensure the free flow of commerce is protected throughout the region.”



Headquartered in Bahrain, IMSC was established in September 2019 and promotes collaboration among member nations to deter threats and reassure regional mariners in and around the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb. Its operational task force, CTF Sentinel, was established a few months later to patrol maritime activity in the region. Current members include Albania, Bahrain, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States.

