Marine Rotational Force - Darwin MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crash

DARWIN, AUSTRALIA – Marine Rotational Force - Darwin can confirm a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey crash on Melville Island, north of Darwin, Northern Territory, Australia, while transporting troops during a routine training exercise. The incident took place at approximately 9:30am. There were a total of 23 personnel on board. Three have been confirmed deceased while five others were transported to Royal Darwin Hospital in serious condition.



The Marines aboard the aircraft were flying in support of Exercise Predators Run. Recovery efforts are ongoing. The cause of the incident is under investigation. Further details will be provided as the situation develops.



For questions regarding this release, please contact the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin Public Affairs Officer email address at ramarro.lamar@usmc.mil.

