Gowen Thunder, Ensuring Public Safety Through Partnerships

The 124th Fighter Wing’s Medical Group will be teaming up with Ada County Paramedics and local law enforcement agencies this weekend to ensure public health and safety during Gowen Thunder 2023. With hundreds of thousands of show-goers expected in attendance and temperatures forecasted in the 90’s, public welfare is paramount.

“We have incredibly trained staff from ER nurses and physicians to respiratory therapists, and exceptionally qualified medics,” said Maj. Zach Powell, a medical administration officer with the 124th MDG. “We can sustain life-saving measures in the event of an incident anywhere until we can get further assistance.”

Over the last twelve months, the 124th MDG has been strengthening communications with local health and law enforcement organizations. Rest assured, even as the Boise Open and the Western Idaho Fair are in full swing, extensive planning has positioned medical and security personnel to alleviate any health and safety concerns.

“We have a ground operations team standing by,” said Chief Master Sgt. Kari Harp, the 124th MDG senior enlisted leader. “If we see that people are dehydrated or that there are long lines at the water fill station, our team can step in before an incident occurs.”

Precautions have been taken to mitigate risks and assist with incidences during the air show. Guests are encouraged to bring refillable water bottles (empty upon arrival, fill on site). Water will also be available for purchase throughout.

In the event of an emergency or health incident, in addition to paramedics and med group personnel, three fully-staffed medical tents will be accessible to the public. These medical stations are highlighted in the official Gowen Thunder programs (available for purchase at the airshow) and on the Showgrounds Map online.

“Working with local partners, we have planned and gamed this event more than any event in the past,” said Powell. “We have better communications with these partners than we’ve ever had, so I’m confident that we will be able to take care of everyone that shows up for Gowen Thunder.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.26.2023 Story ID: 452214 by SSgt Joseph Morgan