New Deputy Commanding General arrives at SETAF-AF

VICENZA, Italy - U.S Army Southern European Task Force, Africa welcomed its new Deputy Commander (National Guard), Brig. Gen. John A. LeBlanc Aug. 21 for an introductory visit to command here at Caserma Del Din.



LeBlanc also serves as the Assistant Adjutant General Commander of the New Hampshire Army National Guard.



As part of his responsibilities as the deputy commanding general, LeBlanc serves as the principal Army National Guard advisor to the SETAF-AF Commanding General, ensuring the Army National Guard mission readiness and future force requirements are considered and integrated into Army activities in Africa.



"It is an honor to be the incoming Deputy Commanding General for SETAF-AF," said Leblanc. “The National Guard plays a vital role in meeting global and regional objectives by supporting contingency operations, security cooperation activities, and through the State Partnership Program. I’m excited to be part of the team.”



Leblanc began his career in the U.S. Army in 1995 as a Field Artillery officer in the New Hampshire National Guard.



"We are thrilled to welcome Brig. Gen. LeBlanc to the SETAF-AF team," said Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund, SETAF-AF commanding general. "He brings with him a wealth of experience and leadership that will benefit not just our command but our African partners as well."



Leblanc takes over the position from Brig. Gen. Patrick C. Thibodeau of the Indiana Army National Guard, who recently retired after four decades of service in the Army.



"It's been a distinct privilege to have Brig. Gen. Thibodeau serve as our Deputy Commanding General,” said Wasmund. “Our Nation asks a lot of our Citizen-Soldiers in the National Guard, and Pat has given his all for 38 years of service all while balancing a civilian career and a great family.



From leading exercises and events in Africa to engagements on behalf of the command in Europe and the U.S., he has led with humility and character."



SETAF-AF coordinates all U.S. Army activities in Africa in support of U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Army Europe and Africa.

