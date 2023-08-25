Lt. Gen. Kazumasa Ueda visits I Corps for Yama Sakura discussions

Photo By Spc. Richard Carlisi | Lt. Gen. Kazumasa Ueda, chief of staff for Japanese Ground Component Command (GCC),...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Richard Carlisi | Lt. Gen. Kazumasa Ueda, chief of staff for Japanese Ground Component Command (GCC), front-left, converses with Brig. Gen. Bernard Harrington, commanding general of 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, front-right, as part of a greater installation visit prior to Exercise Yama Sakura 85, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Aug. 22, 2023. Since its first iteration in 1982, Yama Sakura has focused on the development and refinement of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) and United States Army Pacific’s (USARPAC) bilateral planning, coordination and interoperability efforts. For almost forty years, this exercise has demonstrated a continued commitment by both the United States and Japan to work together as dedicated allies in support of the U.S.-Japan security alliance and for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. (Aug. 25, 2023)— Lt. Gen. Kazumasa Ueda, chief of staff for Japanese Ground Component Command (GCC), recently visited senior military leaders from America’s First Corps in preparation for the upcoming Yama Sakura 85 (YS 85) exercise.



“The purpose behind Yama Sakura is to improve our mutual understanding and strengthen a decades-long alliance between Japan and the United States,” said Ueda. “Yama Sakura 85 will mark the largest iteration yet with a trilateral exercise including the United States and Australia.”



Yama Sakura is an annual exercise designed to increase joint force lethality, enhance design and posture, strengthen alliances and partnerships, while focusing on experimentation and innovation during multi-domain and cross-domain operations. Committed to working with its allies and partners to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific, the United States has built a land power network spanning the Indo-Pacific dedicated to defending peace and security in the region.



“We have learned much from each other over the course of YS 83,” said Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson, commanding general of America’s First Corps at the conclusion of YS 83. “We have built stronger personal bonds, developed human, procedural and technical interoperability between our two forces, strengthening our more than six-decade alliance.”



YS 83 comprised approximately 1,200 U.S. personnel with simulation, assessment and support personnel, including 4,500 Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) members. Participants exchanged ideas, tactics, techniques and overall military experiences throughout the exercise.



“I have no doubt in my mind that we are all better and more prepared Soldiers,” said Brunson at the conclusion of YS 83. “Our alliance with Japan serves as the key to integrated deterrence and regional security, and YS 83 far exceeded any expectation I had to develop interoperability and build partnerships.”



YS 85 will mark the 43rd iteration of this annual Japan-based exercise that began in 1982. Since its first iteration, Yama Sakura has focused on the development and refinement of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) and United States Army Pacific’s (USARPAC) bilateral planning, coordination and interoperability efforts. For almost forty years, this exercise has demonstrated a continued commitment by both the United States and Japan to work together as dedicated allies in support of the U.S.-Japan security alliance and for continued peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.