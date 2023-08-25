America Makes Honors 2023 Award Recipients

America Makes, the Department of Defense’s manufacturing innovation institute for additive manufacturing (AM), proudly announced the recipients of its 2023 Ambassador Awards and Distinguished Collaborator Award at the annual Members Meeting and Exchange (MMX) held on August 15-16 in Canfield, Ohio.



The Ambassador Award Program, launched in 2017, recognizes individuals who have continually demonstrated outstanding dedication to advancing America Makes and its mission. The 2023 class represents a cross-section of the industry whose work helped further advance additive technology and demonstrated the resilience of the AM community. These champions also represent the progress made in AM technology, ecosystem expansion, and workforce development.



Congratulations to the following Ambassadors:



- Captain Brad Baker, Captain, U.S. Naval Academy

- Guy Coviello, President and CEO, Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber

- Elizabeth Henry, Founder/Principal, Henry General Strategies

- Howard Marotto, AM Business Director, EWI

- Elisa Peters, PM2 Strategies

- Cynthia Rogers, Communications ADDvisor®, The Barnes Global Advisors

- Prabhjot Singh, Director, Additive Manufacturing Process Capability Center, RTX

- Mike Vasquez, Founder, 3Degrees



Also during the MMX event, Marilyn T. Gaska, Ph.D., LM Senior Fellow at Lockheed Martin, was presented with the 2023 Distinguished Collaborator Award. Established in 2014, recipients of this award are celebrated for cultivating effective collaborative relationships with academia, government, and industry. Gaska is the first dual recipient of both the Ambassador and Collaborator awards. She is recognized for her outstanding efforts to advancing AM technology, practices, and innovation in the manufacturing industry, as well as her contributions to the Institute.



“As chair of the America Makes Maintenance and Sustainment Advisory Group and an ambassador since 2017, I am honored to be the recipient of the 2023 Distinguished Collaborator Award,” said Dr. Gaska. “In particular hosting six of the Additive and Advanced Manufacturing Wargames and Workshops annual events provided an exceptional opportunity to support collaboration among the government, industry, and academia.”



“This is an exciting time to be part of America Makes,” stated John Wilczynski, Executive Director of the Institute. “As we continue to strengthen and build upon our successful collaboration model, the work of these individuals remains critical to the industry’s future. Their passion and drive are helping to fuel the next generation of AM innovators.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 16:16 Story ID: 452192 Location: YOUNGSTOWN, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America Makes Honors 2023 Award Recipients, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.