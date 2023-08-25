MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. – 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) is aware that an F/A-18D Hornet belonging to Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA (AW)) 224 crashed in the vicinity of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar at 11:54 p.m. PST.



Search and rescue recovered the U.S. Marine Corps pilot who has been confirmed deceased at the site. The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft. With a heavy heart, our condolences go to the Marine’s family during this time.



As a matter of policy, identities of service members are not released until 24 hours after all next-of-kin notifications have been completed.



An investigation is underway. All media queries may be directed to the 2nd MAW Organizational Mailbox at 2ndmaw.commstrat@usmc.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 14:39 Story ID: 452176 Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F/A-18D Hornet Crash at MCAS Miramar, by 1LT Hudson Sadler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.