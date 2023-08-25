Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F/A-18D Hornet Crash at MCAS Miramar

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Story by 1st Lt. Hudson Sadler 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. – 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) is aware that an F/A-18D Hornet belonging to Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA (AW)) 224 crashed in the vicinity of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar at 11:54 p.m. PST.

    Search and rescue recovered the U.S. Marine Corps pilot who has been confirmed deceased at the site. The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft. With a heavy heart, our condolences go to the Marine’s family during this time.

    As a matter of policy, identities of service members are not released until 24 hours after all next-of-kin notifications have been completed.

    An investigation is underway. All media queries may be directed to the 2nd MAW Organizational Mailbox at 2ndmaw.commstrat@usmc.mil.

