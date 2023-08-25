Scott AFB welcomes Andrews family

Chief Master Sgt. Shawn Andrews and his family recently joined Team Scott as he takes on the role of command chief for the 375th Air Mobility Wing.



Andrews, his wife Amy, and their two sons, Cody and Tyler, were previously stationed at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia, where Andrews served as the command chief for the 93rd Air Ground Operations Wing.



With an impressive background, Andrews now stands as the Showcase Wing’s most senior enlisted leader and principal advisor to the wing commander, Col. John Poole.



“I am truly blessed to be in a position where the wing and the Airmen are humming along at an amazing pace,” said Andrews. “I expect them over the next couple of years to be a well-disciplined, resilient force focused on readiness. What they can expect from me is to be their advocate and help them reach that vision of where they need to be. I'm here to remove their roadblocks to greatness.”



Andrews' Air Force journey began well before his enlistment in 1999, but as an Air Force brat–his dad being a retired Security Forces Chief Master Sergeant--the same career field Andrews later spent most of his career in. Throughout his career, he acquired valuable experience within the Security Forces career field and later as a first sergeant. Serving at a wing, a numbered Air Force, and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations has given him a diverse background.



His commitment to service is not confined to his professional life–it extends to his role as a husband and father. As a military family, they have experienced the joys and trials of moving around the country and across continents.



“We've turned the Air Force lifestyle into an adventure,” said Andrews. “We really focus on trying to find the fun in every location and being positive about every move.”



“I’ve been to more than 30 countries!” said son Tyler, 11, with an excited, proud voice.



As Andrews looks into the future, he envisions a wing that continues to prioritize Airmen's well-being and professional development. He recognizes that investing in people is key to sustaining excellence.



“He loves taking care of Airmen,” said Amy. “He has an amazing balance of work and family, and he emulates, to the Airmen, the importance of leaving work at work, and when you're at home, you're at home.”



Amy, an Air Force Veteran herself, serves in her own right. Just like a Chief, she is always looking for ways to help Airmen and their families.



“Just the other day, I was walking up to the house and heard a dog barking from within our home,” Andrews said. But there’s a problem with this–they don’t have a dog. Amy saw on the base’s spouse Facebook group that a family could use a hand watching their dog as the family was taking care of their household goods and didn’t want to leave the dog outside in the hot weather. Amy stepped in to help right away. “That’s who Amy is. Her heart is truly special. It’s what attracted me to her years ago, and what makes her so special to all,” Andrews said, looking at his wife with a smile as though he was still a 20-something year-old Airman on a first date.



Building on the legacy of those before him, Andrews is committed to maintaining the wing’s combat readiness and ensuring an agile force. His efforts focus on preparing Airmen for any mission and enhancing their training, skills, and proficiency. By fostering a culture of adaptability and continuous improvement, he is determined to lead the wing toward operational excellence, strengthening their ability to respond swiftly and effectively. His view on resilience highlights its relevance not only in combat but also in everyday life.



“The more downs you get, the more resilient you get,” said Andrews, making a football reference. “That's not just when we're talking about fighting the fight–that's everyday life. “‘Mental Health Matters’ is not just a t-shirt I wear. I'm an advocate, a survivor, and a believer that we need to take care of each other and ourselves. Team Scott as a whole will see me talking about that a lot.”



Andrews brings a wealth of experience and dedication along with his role as command chief. He has inspired excitement among Team Scott, and together, the 375th AMW is ready to continue forging its path of progress and achieving greatness.

