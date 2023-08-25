Both 2nd Lt. Charlotte Vick and 2nd Lt. Elena Waters from the 345th Recruiting Squadron, took on new roles as Gold Bar Recruiters last month. Gold Bar Recruiting is a year-long program for newly commissioned second lieutenants to work at a recruiting squadron and recruit future Airmen and Guardians to the ROTC program. Their goal for next year is to recruit high-school students who are interested in the military to apply to the ROTC program when they go to college.



“We're able to use what we've just learned as recent graduates from the program,” said Waters. “We can give insight into what ROTC is going to be like for applicants and guide them through that process.”



They want to highlight all of the opportunities within the ROTC program, including scholarships and resources that can elevate an applicant's experience. Working as a Gold Bar Recruiter, Vick and Walters will do similar practices as enlisted recruiters.



“We get to pick and choose what we do. We can set up events with schools, go sit in lunch rooms and talk to people like the enlisted recruiters do,” Said Vick “It's a good mix of going into high schools, doing different college fairs and then also going to events like state fairs and Formula Drift.”



Vick and Waters highlight their commitment to shaping the ROTC program's future. Through practical insights and active engagements, they contribute to the program's growth and the development of future Airmen and Guardians.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 14:01 Story ID: 452165 Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Empowering Future Leaders, by A1C Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.