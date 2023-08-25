FY24 North Dakota Army National Guard, State Best Warrior Competition

CAMP GRAFTON TRAINING CENTER, DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — Twenty North Dakota Army National Guard Soldiers from across the state pushed themselves through a grueling four-day gauntlet of events, testing their physical and mental limits. The challenges took place at the Camp Grafton Training Center Aug. 17-20 and welcomed the best of the best during the annual competition.







When the winners were announced during the final day’s awards ceremony, two Soldiers earned the opportunity to represent North Dakota in the upcoming regional competition next spring. Sgt. Avery Johnson, 188th Army Band, was the winner in the non-commissioned officer (NCO) category while Spc. Caleb Claxton, 3662nd Maintenance Company won in the Soldier category.







"The Best Warrior Competition is not only a testament to the exceptional capabilities of our Soldiers, but also a reflection of their commitment to upholding the highest standards of the military profession," said Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Binstock, state command sergeant major and host of the event. "These warriors have shown us what it truly means to embody the values of discipline, resilience and camaraderie."







The competition encompassed a diverse range of challenges, including a physical fitness test – fashioned from 1947 standards - featuring pull-ups, squat jumps, sit-ups, push-ups, and a 300-yard run. This was just the beginning, as competitors then faced knowledge boards, uniform inspections, mock Public Affairs interviews, day and night land navigation, M4/M17 range exercises, stakes lanes (warrior tasks including medical, improvised explosive device, hand grenade throwing, and gas chamber), a 6-mile ruck march with a weighted backpack, a physically demanding confidence course, and a rappel tower.







“This competition is great and the thing I’m going to take away most is meeting awesome people and being able to challenge myself, learning where my weaknesses are, and practicing on becoming a more well-rounded Soldier,” Claxton said. “It’s great being able to represent my unit during the competition and it’s a fun experience. I recommend everyone try it out at least once during their career.”







Preparation for the Best Warrior Competition (BWC) included months of physical training and studying various military manuals and study guides. Many competitors found it helpful to be mentored by past BWC winners and participants.







The winners will advance to the Region VI competition, which will be hosted by Washington next spring in 2024. They will compete against representatives from seven other states: Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming. Regional winners compete in All-Guard Competition with an opportunity to compete in the All-Army Competition later in that year.







State runners-up may compete in regional competition if winners are unavailable. The runners-up in the NCO and Soldier categories respectfully are Sgt. Max Dahl, D Detachment, 188th Battalion, Air Defense Artillery, and Spc. Jonathan Lange, Company D, 112th Aviation Battalion.











Story by Staff Sgt. Tyler Wall, 116th Public Affairs Detachment, North Dakota Army National Guard

