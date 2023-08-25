NSAW Announces Sailors, Civilians of the Quarter

Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) announced its Sailors and civilians of the quarter during an Aug. 22 award ceremony at the Admiral Gooding Center. Capt. Mark Burns, commanding officer, praised recipients for their work serving the Quarterdeck of the Navy, as well as the command at-large for its recent passage of a Regional Security Assessment (RASS). Burns also encouraged members of the command to be prepared for emergencies as the region approaches what is historically the busiest time of the hurricane season, and to deal with stress healthily by using resources like the Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) and chaplain.



First to be recognized was Kenneth Ball, Visiting Flag Quarters housekeeping supervisor, who received the Civilian Service Achievement Medal and was selected as the Civilian of the Quarter. Ball “demonstrated great poise, skill and attention to detail in executing his duties and managing his staff in four foreign counterpart visits, daily flag and general officer visits and high visibility events,” according to the citation. “Mr. Ball expertly managed and led his team while ensuring continued fiscal responsibility, outstanding resource management, and unmatched customer care, resulting in 99 [percent] guest satisfaction.”



Floyd Freeman, physical security officer, received the Civilian Service Achievement Medal and was selected as the Senior Civilian of the Quarter. Freeman “performed his demanding duties in an exemplary and highly professional manner,” according to the citation. “He provided tenant commands with in-depth security analysis, enforcing adherence to… policies by leading three antiterrorism and threat working groups, improving the integrity of NSAW’s infrastructure, personnel and assets.”



Engineman 1st Class Randi Serman, Port Operations leading petty officer, was selected as NSAW’s Sailor of the Quarter for her “superior performance of duty” supporting Ceremonial Barge Chesapeake. “Petty Officer Serman designed a winter protection plan for Ceremonial Barge Chesapeake to include maintenance, lay-up, and recommission, saving the Navy $1,200 in contractor costs,” according to the citation.



Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Du’Shaun Jones was selected as the command’s Junior Sailor of the Quarter for his support of the critical government purchase card holder program. “Petty Officer Jones managed a $32,000 budget and kept an accurate account for more than 1,500 items, ensuring the smooth operation of the Visiting Flag Quarters,” according to the citation.



Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Giacomo Vera was selected as NSAW’s Bluejacket of the Quarter for his “outstanding performance” serving as a building manager. “Airman Vera’s careful planning and attention to detail were vital in the renovation of the Unaccompanied Housing Main Office, overhauling more than 30 pieces of furniture and computer equipment.



Congratulations to all the award recipients!

