SIDEWALK SALES: September event to offer extra savings on everyday items at stateside commissaries

Courtesy Photo | Commissary customers stateside can stock up on their favorite items while enjoying...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Commissary customers stateside can stock up on their favorite items while enjoying deeper savings during the Defense Commissary Agency’s “Hometown Heroes” Sidewalk Sale event Sept. 1-30. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA Corporate Communications





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Commissary customers stateside can stock up on their favorite items while enjoying deeper savings during the Defense Commissary Agency’s “Hometown Heroes” Sidewalk Sale (https://www.commissaries.com/rewards-and-savings/sidewalk-sales) event Sept. 1-30.



“Our September stateside sidewalk events offer even greater savings on popular products for our service members and their families,” said Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael Saucedo, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director. “These events are part of our ongoing effort to deliver the savings our patrons deserve as we strive to be their grocery provider of choice.”



Weather permitting, most commissaries will have a three- or four-day outdoor weekend sidewalk sale event in September, featuring extra savings on a variety of everyday items. Event dates are subject to change, so patrons are encouraged to check the sidewalk sale webpage (https://www.commissaries.com/rewards-and-savings/sidewalk-sales) for their store’s sale dates and check their commissary webpage (https://www.commissaries.com/shopping/store-locations) or talk to their store manager for more details or updates.



Customers have a variety of options to choose from. Sale items may include select food products, pet food and non-food items (baby products, paper towels, toilet paper, trash bags, cleaning products). Items may vary by location. Product listings may vary by location.



Overseas customers should contact their local stores to see what other specific promotions are occurring in their community.



“Whether it’s items for back-to-school, a football tailgate or just pantry stocking, these sales are a can’t miss if you want to save more,” Saucedo said.

-DeCA-





About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.