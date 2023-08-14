Dyess units integrate, maximize deployment readiness

A total of 52 members from various career fields and squadrons at Dyess Air Force Base accomplished over 2,000 pre-deployment training requirements in less than a week at Fort Bliss, Texas, Aug. 13-18, 2023.

In partnership with the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, team Dyess participated in Deployed Integrated Next Generation Operations with personnel from the 7th Civil Engineering Squadron, 7th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 7th Force Support Squadron, and 7th Security Forces Squadron for training in realistic mission scenarios.

Security Forces provided weapons qualification using an U.S. Army range; CES focused on career specific training such as land navigation, asset accountability, and convoy operations. LRS blended capabilities for complex logistics challenges and FSS provided hot meals and support to a large camp of personnel. In a remote location, the units utilized combat support training ranges. These facilities created a realistic deployed environment, ensuring Airmen received the most hands-on experience to prepare them for austere operations.

"It's very important that we develop our Airmen along with our NCOs and senior NCOs to be better instructors," said David Clifford, lead analyst for expeditionary and readiness training in AFIMSC's Expeditionary Support and Training Division. "The concept behind the combat support training ranges is unit-led training, where those NCOs and senior NCOs bring their Airmen out here to an austere condition to get their hands on equipment they don't have at their home station."

The highlighted training requirements included were active threat response, communications, integrated defense, and hazards. Most units had similar training needs, enabling integrated, cross-functional training.

"This is a great opportunity for Airmen to get outside of the standard operations," said 2nd Lt. Henry Vaughn, 7th LRS vehicle management flight commander. "We've had Airmen who work in the warehouse guiding and driving trucks. Fuels Airmen were doing vehicle mechanics. There was a lot of crossover in the skills training that may not normally have occurred during your day-to-day job."

Working with other units taught the Airmen how to perform unfamiliar tasks and made them well-versed in different skill areas. The knowledge Airmen received gives them expertise they can now implement in their everyday work and prepares them to navigate upcoming missions as Multi-Capable Airmen.

"Prioritizing this integrated and realistic training is critical for the team to maintain their rapid deployment capability, giving our forces a competitive edge in any future conflict," said Col. Seth Spanier, 7th Bomb Wing commander. “Prepping our Airmen to instantly mobilize and operate from a new location that doesn’t have all the support we’re used to here at Dyess and ensuring their proficiency in multiple roles is key for a well-equipped, flexible, and competitive force.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.25.2023 09:35 Story ID: 452129 Location: ABILENE, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dyess units integrate, maximize deployment readiness, by A1C Emma Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.